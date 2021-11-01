County Museums Switch to Winter Hours

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, November 1, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Starting November 1, 2021, the museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown, and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, will switch over to winter hours of operation.

Until March 24, 2022, all three museums will be open to visitors daily, noon to 4 pm, except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day when they are closed.

The Water Taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum has ceased operations for the season and will resume cruises on Maryland Day, March 25.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse, the fourth division historic site, will be closed until spring 2022.

For more information about the museums, click here.