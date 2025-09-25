COSMIC Symphony Celebrates Its 30th
COSMIC Symphony is celebrating its 30th anniversary with two concerts featuring the music of Stravinsky, Brahms, and Rimsky-Korsakov.
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a sponsor and will join more than a dozen community supporters of the event, which will be presented free of charge.
Concert dates and times:
- 4pm October 11 at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road, Huntingtown
- 3pm October 12 at Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center, 47855 College Drive, St. Mary’s City