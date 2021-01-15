Community Health Assessment Report Available

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 15, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership has released the 2020 Community Health Assessment for St. Mary’s County and it is now available to view online.

The Community Health Assessment uses local data and community and stakeholder input to provide valuable information about health priorities in St. Mary’s County. The CHA will inform development of an updated Community Health Improvement Plan, or CHIP, which will provide insight into long-term health solutions and present a road map for achieving optimal health for all community members.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is seeking representation from local organizations, agencies, and individuals who are interested in supporting the HSMP mission and collaborative process. Membership is free and open to all. Learn more here.

About the HSMP

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is a community-driven coalition of partners working together to improve health in St. Mary’s County, MD.

The coalition mobilizes members through action teams to address the priority health issues in St. Mary’s. Joining the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is free and all interested organizations and community members are welcome.