Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 9, 2021

In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October 11, 2021, St. Mary’s County government announces the following changes to operations:

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and the six convenience centers will be open with regular operations.

The St. Mary’s Transit System and the Specialized Statewide Transportation Assistance Program will operate under a regular schedule.

All administrative offices will be closed.

The Garvey, Loffler, and Northern Senior Activity Centers will be closed.

There will be no Home-Delivered Meals on Monday; deliveries will resume Tuesday, October 12.

All St. Mary’s County Libraries will be closed.

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Old Jail Museum, and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open from 10 am to 5 pm, and the Water Taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum will operate a normal daily schedule. Call 301-769-2222 before visiting the St. Clement’s Island Museum Water Taxi for information and schedule.

For additional information, visit the county’s website.

Health Department Columbus Day Operations

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed on Monday, October 11. This includes the main office in Leonardtown, all satellite offices, and COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations. Notifications to COVID-19 positive patients and contact tracing efforts will continue during the holiday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available in the community at local urgent care centers and some primary care provider practices in the community. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and need medical evaluation, contact your personal healthcare provider or a local urgent care facility. If you are experiencing a medical emergency please call 9-1-1 or seek care at the emergency department. For more information on local COVID-19 testing, go to smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine or to make an appointment, click here. For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data visit smchd.org/coronavirus or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4330.

