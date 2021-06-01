Ceremony to Retire Old American Flags

Unserviceable American flags are being collected in preparation for the annual Flag Day ceremony to be held at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center in Leonardtown.

US Flag code requires old, tattered, or worn-out flags to be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. For that reason, American Legion Post 221 will conduct the ceremony to dispose old flags during the Flag Day event at 6 pm Monday, June 14, 2021.

Deliver old flags for retirement to any senior activity center by 4 pm June 11:

Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

Loffler Senior Activity Center, 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, Great Mills

Northern Senior Activity Center, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050, or go to the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services’ website.

In the photo above: Across the US, June 14 is observed as National Flag Day. Traditionally, during Flag Day celebrations, the St. Mary’s County commissioners and American Legion Post 221 co-host a respectful disposal of unserviceable flags. This photo was taken at the June 14, 2019, event. (St. Mary’s County Government photo via Flickr)