STS county buses

St. Mary’s Transit System will return to pre-pandemic fully operational status effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Bus schedules and route maps are available here.

St. Mary’s County Transit System will continue to provide enhanced daily wipe-down of buses and paratransit vehicles; and disinfecting areas with high passenger touchpoints.

Federal mandates continue to require face coverings that fully cover the mouth and nose to be worn by passengers and drivers when riding any St. Mary’s Transit bus.

For more information or to schedule a pick-up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.

 

