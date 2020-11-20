Broadband Survey Deadline Is Tuesday

Reliable internet access in St. Mary’s County has been a top priority of the county commissioners, and on September 15 $100,000 was allocated to assess local broadband capabilities.

For the first phase of assessments, the county commissioners are releasing a communitywide survey of existing internet services. The St. Mary’s County Broadband Assessment Project survey for households is posted here.

The household survey deadline is Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

More than 2,400 households and 90 employers have responded to broadband assessment surveys.

The survey is designed to spur broadband options and more broadband investment across the county. Affordable and fast broadband is critical to local economies, education, and the real estate market.

In other county broadband news:

The St. Mary’s commissioners announced the Request for Proposal for communitywide broadband is open for interested broadband providers. To request a copy of the Broadband RFP, interested providers should email Kevin Dellicker, RFP facilitator, at Kevin@dellicker.com. The RFP submission deadline is December 4, 2020. RFP purchasing options will be shared as early as December 15.

For the second phase of St. Mary’s Broadband Assessment Project, the commissioners are authorizing the release of a communitywide Request for Proposal to solicit broadband providers to submit proposals to improve broadband options, availability, and pricing.

For more information about the survey or RFP, email Kelly Lewis at Kelly@LewisStrategic.com.