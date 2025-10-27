Book a SMECO Home Energy Analysis

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative customers can schedule a home energy analysis to have their energy use reviewed, have energy-saving items installed, and learn about rebates for upgrades through the company’s Home Energy Improvement Program.

Make an appointment at no additional cost to get started.

Home Energy Analysis — Review energy use, have energy-saving items installed, and learn about rebates averaging $3,000 for upgrades.

HVAC Tune-Up — Improve the performance and energy efficiency of your existing heating and cooling system.

Smart Thermostat — Get a $100 instant discount on a new Honeywell T6 smart thermostat plus installation at no additional cost.

The Home Energy Improvement Program is excited to announce that electrification projects will now be able to receive rebates. Electrification, also called fuel switching, is the process of upgrading your space and/or water heating systems to efficient electric technologies from oil, natural gas, and/or propane.

For projects that include fuel switching, the maximum rebate you can achieve has increased to $15,000.

For more details and how to get started, click here. For any further questions, email [email protected] or call 877-818-4094.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

