Blight Ordinances Passes St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, January 23, 2014 · 1 Comment

Posted for Lexington Park Business and Community Association, Bay Leader

and Jack Russell, Leading Edge

Responding to an outpouring of support for a countywide blight ordinance, the commissioners of St. Mary’s County, Md., this week expanded the ordinance to include the entire county.

Initially the ordinance was written to target only development districts. At public hearings and through written testimony citizens requested the ordinance be expanded. Provisions for Right to Farm and other protections for farmers concerned about the implications of the ordinance were added.

In a report out of St. Mary’s County’s Economic Development’s office, acting director Robin Finnacom described the Property Maintenance Ordinance as intended to provide “relief to communities saddled with egregiously blighted buildings.”

Blighted structures are a grave concern for revitalization areas such as Lexington Park. They affect surrounding property values, create an attractive environment for crime, can pose a safety hazard and undermine pride and the quality of life in a neighborhood.

The ordinance applies to residential and commercial buildings and protects both the community’s and the owner’s property rights.

Copies of the ordinance will be available at the next Lexington Park Business and Community Association meeting 6:30 pm Feb. 12, 2014. Meetings are held at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and conclude by 8 pm.

The Property Maintenance Ordinance will also be posted by next week on St. Mary’s County’s website. Look for the Property Maintenance Ordinance under Forms and Documents.

