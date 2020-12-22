At Greenwell, a Drive-Thru Celebration

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Greenwell Foundation held its Holiday Horse Drive-Thru Celebration earlier this month for its friends in the disability community.

On December 3, friends from all over St. Mary’s County visited Greenwell’s for a drive-by event starring the group’s staff and horses decked out in their holiday finest. Horses and ponies were waiting on the Manor House driveway circle for invited groups of friends from group homes and day programs and friends who are medically vulnerable.

Windows were rolled down, arms were extended for pats, masked faces were extended for kisses, and everyone got a goodie bag to take away.

“Greenwell Foundation has been offering our Watershed Heroes program for almost four years,” said Jolanda Campbell, Greenwell’s executive director. “Watershed Heroes serves adults with intellectual disabilities with outdoor, nature connection science and environmental education sessions. We are holding Watershed Heroes over Zoom, and were so eager to see our friends in person in a safe and healthy way, so we designed this special celebration.”

Greenwell Foundation designs and implements outdoor nature connection, therapeutic and recreational programs for people with and without disabilities at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood, MD.