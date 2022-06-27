Monica A. Kempson, Bob Askey, Cathy Askey, and Christa L. Hood. (Courtesy photo from Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC)

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, is pleased to announce Christa Hood, CPA, and Monica Kempson, CPA, as partners of the firm effective June 1, 2022. Bob and Cathy Askey, both CPAs, created the firm in 1996 in Leonardtown, Maryland. The firm has grown over the past 25 years from nine employees to 23 employees in two offices, as well as remote employees in three states.

“Having worked with this team for over 14 years, I am thrilled to become partner at such an outstanding firm,” said Ms. Hood. “I look forward to continuing Askey’s history of community involvement and leadership. I enjoy developing relationships with my clients and identifying how our services can help them to succeed.”

“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve the firm and our clients in this new role,” said Ms. Kempson. “We have seen such outstanding growth during a time of incredible disruption, and we are committed to continuing to support our clients with whatever the future brings for them. With such an amazing and supportive team, we are well positioned for the future.”

Marking their 25 years in business this year, Askey, Askey & Associates has shown an increase in revenue by 317% from the start. Today the firm has offices in Leonardtown and La Plata as well as remotely in Virginia and Texas.

“We are so pleased to be succeeded by Christa and Monica,” Cathy Askey said. “Their years with the firm helped to grow it to where it is today.”

Both Cathy and Bob will remain with AA&A as consultants, providing their extensive expertise to clients, as well as offering guidance to the new partners, whose brief biographies appear below.

Christa L. Hood, CPA, Managing Partner, has nearly 20 years of public accounting experience, focusing on tax, audit and consulting engagements for small and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations. She received her Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2002 and became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the Commonwealth of Virginia in June of 2007. Her public accounting career began in 2004 and she decided immediately that she enjoys the personal interactions with clients that auditing requires. Ms. Hood joined Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, in 2008 from a CPA firm in Northern Virginia. She most recently directed the audit practice as the firm’s Principal, prior to advancing to partner in June 2022. She is a member in good standing with the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ms. Hood joined the Board of Directors for Leadership Southern Maryland, after graduation from the program in 2018. She formerly served as Treasurer for the Southern Maryland chapter of Girls on the Run for three years. She volunteers frequently with the NonProfit Institute of the College of Southern Maryland by teaching seminars to local organization leaders on financial management. She grew up in Pennsylvania and currently resides in Lexington Park, Maryland, with her husband, James, and pup, Baxter. In her free time, Christa enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Monica A. Kempson, CPA, Tax Partner, began her public accounting career in 2007 at another local CPA firm and joined Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC in 2017. Prior to working in public accounting, she worked for the Washington Nationals in their corporate accounting department and also in the accounting office of a local bank. Her wide range of accounting experience brings a unique perspective for our business clients, along with many local connections to support our clients. Her public accounting experience is focused on tax compliance, accounting and consulting for small and medium-sized businesses. Ms. Kempson has most recently led the tax practice as the firm’s Director of Tax Services, prior to advancing to partner in June 2022.

Ms. Kempson has served on the Board of Directors for the Charles County Chamber of Commerce and also on their Finance Committee since 2020. She graduated from the Leadership of Southern Maryland’s Executive Program in 2021, the “best class ever.” She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), licensed in Maryland. She is a member in good standing with the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and a member of the AICPA Tax Section.

Ms. Kempson lives in Charles County, MD with her husband and two young children. She is an active member of her Church and enjoys being there whenever the doors are open. She also enjoys volunteering in community events.

Cathy and Bob Askey, and Askey, Askey & Associates, express their sincerest gratitude to all of their loyal customers, without whose support, success would be elusive; and to all of their team members, past and present, whose dedication to customer service stands second to none. Cathy and Bob eagerly look forward to many more years of working in concert with the entire Southern Maryland community.