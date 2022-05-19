CPA Hood to Lead Record-Keeping Workshop for Nonprofits

Christa Hood, CPA, Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC

Christa Hood, CPA, of Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC will lead a virtual workshop for nonprofits to learn about record keeping.

“Performing Well in Financial Management (Record-Keeping Imperative)” will be held 9 am to 12:30 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022, sponsored by the Nonprofit Institute at CSM. Registration is open on the institute’s website.

How does your organization project its success to the world? Learn best practices for organizational finances to achieve sustainability.

Ms. Hood will provide an approach to managing finances in your nonprofit. The course will cover ways to explain budgets in grants, unrestricted vs. restricted grants, profit and loss statements, and financial internal controls.

Ms. Hood is an audit principal with Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, joining the Southern Maryland firm from a CPA firm in Northern Virginia. Her MBA is from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She became a certified public accountant in 2007 and began her public accounting career in 2004. She selected auditing as her preferred field.

She currently manages numerous audits, reviews, compilations, as well as other attestation engagements for a variety of nonprofit and commercial clients.

In addition to these engagements, Ms. Hood provides business and QuickBooks consulting services, tax preparation services, and has served as temporary controller to Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, clients. She is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor and is a member in good standing with the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The Nonprofit Institute at CSM is Southern Maryland’s comprehensive resource for nonprofit organizations, offering programming and consultation to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success in fulfilling their missions.

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, has two full-service offices located in Leonardtown at 23507 Hollywood Road, PO Box 662, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone 301-475-5671; and in La Plata at 105 Centennial St., Suite D, La Plata, MD 20646, phone 301-934-5780.

For more about Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, visit its Leader Member Page, Facebook, or LinkedIn.