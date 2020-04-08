Army Launches xTech Ventilator Challenge

US Air Force Staff Sgt. Neekia Williams, 52nd Medical Group biomedical equipment technician, inspects a ventilator at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany on April 1, 2020, ensuring ventilators are working properly if needed for COVID-19 care. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

The Patuxent Partnership is sharing details regarding the US Army’s prize competition, xTech COVID-19 Ventilator Challenge.

The Army has launched this competition to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Army is seeking out a low-cost, readily manufacturable emergency ventilator to quickly augment ventilator capacity in the exigent COVID-19 pandemic.

The ventilator challenge is open to all US-based entities and is currently accepting applications. Submissions that are approved by the judging panel will receive an invitation to conduct a virtual pitch to a panel beginning on Monday, April 13, 2020.

xTechSearch is a competition sponsored by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, targeting small businesses to uncover novel dual-use science and technology solutions.

To learn more about xTech COVID-19 Ventilator Challenge, the eligibility requirements, and contest details, click here.

Navy Forum for SBIR/STTR Transition offers opportunities to connect and learn more about the Phase II technologies ready for transition. The global theater of tech advancement hasn’t stopped, and the Navy FST is committed to continuing to facilitate connections between small businesses and warfighters — safely.

Navy FST has adapted to provide consistent government and prime acquisition professionals access to transitioning technology during the COVID-19 pandemic via online tech talks. The forum at Sea Air Space 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. However, planned tech talks are now posted online on the Virtual FST Marketplace at https://navyfst.com/events/fst-at-sas2020. After viewing the Tech Talks, Navy FST encourages you to contact the small business directly to learn more.

The 30 SBIR/STTR projects are grouped into the following focus areas:

Aviation & Avionics Enhancements

Communications & Cyber

EO/IR & EW Systems Support

Logistics & Maintenance

UUV/USV & Undersea Warfare

Warfighter Tools & Support

The Vertical Flight Society is offering a series of free webinars on the Challenges of eVTOL Infrastructure topics. These webinars will provide insights from industry and government organizations on the development of eVTOL infrastructure for urban air mobility/advanced air mobility.

These free webinars are made available to the entire community, but participation is limited to the first 250 who sign up below. Details and registration links provided below:

Webinar #1: Fire, Building, and Electrical Code for Vertiports

9 am-10:30 pm Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Speakers:

Vertiport Fire Code – Dave Phelan, Davidson Code Concepts

Vertiport Building Code – Teresa Peterson, Gannett Fleming

Vertiport Electrical Code – Scott Cary, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Register via this link: https://bit.ly/3aNz6Vn

Webinar #2: Weather Systems

11:30 am-1 pm Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Speakers:

Evolving Products at the Aviation Weather Center, Stephanie Avey, NOAA

Weather Challenges for Advanced Aerial Mobility in Urban Environments, Matthias Steiner, National Center for Atmospheric Research

What Will it Take for Aviation Weather Systems to Enable safe eVTOL Operations? Don Berchoff, CEO, TruWeather Solutions

Register via this link: https://bit.ly/2V6dn4j

