Posted on Friday, October 11, 2013

With this week’s edition of Where in the World is That? You almost want to ask, “When in the world was that?”

The only clue readers got a few renditions ago was assurance that those green umbrellas were very close to Pax River Naval Air Station. Check out some of the other photos here.

This edition’s photo isn’t so close to Pax as those umbrellas, it doesn’t even look to be in the same time period, but as with all Where in the World? photos, the subject is in plain sight for everyone with sharp eyes.

As most readers know, all shots are of objects or scenes that can be found in plain view and that are open to one and all, yet perhaps not immediately identifiable except to those with keen powers of observation. The photographs might have been taken from an unusual angle or bathed in a strange light or cropped to make their identity not immediately apparent. The subjects presented in the photographs are largely found in St. Mary’s County or surrounding Southern Maryland, but might on occasion be located in Washington or Baltimore or… New York on occasion. We would like to say there will be no tricks played on readers, but … that simply wouldn’t be true.

While the rules of Where in the World allow the use of photos taken just about anywhere, readers know that the vast majority of the shots are of scenes found within a few miles of Lexington Park. But it is our job to mix things up and keep participants guessing.

Two weeks ago the previously unknown (to us that is) Bart M of Lexington Park stepped up to the plate and scored big by correctly identifying the photograph posted as the cupola of the Cedar Point Lighthouse found on the grounds of the Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park. Bart—one of forty-two people to enter a guess—came forward and claimed a prize from the archives of JefClarkArt. Way to go, Bart!

Rumor has it that no one is likely to repeat Bart’s march to glory as this week’s photo is a little more difficult to pinpoint. We’ll see soon, but it will take a keen observer indeed to nail the current entry.

At the end of this article there is a form for you to easily submit your guess—and you all should take a stab at being a winner as the contest is not just about fame and glory, but prizes! Yes, the first reader to submit the right guess as to the identity and whereabouts of the scene displayed in the photograph will receive a modest gift from the archives of JefClarkArt. (Note: submitting a guess does not land you on any mailing list!)

JefClarkArt was launched in early 2012 by Jeffrey Clark who operates a customized photography business from his studio on St. George Island. By going to his website, JefClarkArt.wordpress.com, and clicking on the Flickr Photostream option, readers can view and perhaps purchase an intriguing array of photographs taken across Southern Maryland, Nova Scotia, South Africa, Baltimore, Washington, Antietam Battlefield and lots of other places.