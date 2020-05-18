Another First for Space Exploration

At a SpaceX processing facility on Cape Canaveral in Florida in March, SpaceX completed a fully integrated test of critical crew flight hardware ahead of Crew Dragon’s second demonstration mission to the International Space Station, the first flight test with astronauts onboard the spacecraft. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley participate in the test, which included flight suit leak checks, spacecraft sound verification, display panel and cargo bin inspections, and seat hardware rotations. NASA photo

SpaceX is facing a significant test this month. On May 27, it is scheduled to launch veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, reports The Washington Post. The launch is set to take place at the Kennedy Space Center, the same spot that sent the crew of Apollo 11 to the moon. Spaceflightnow.com reports Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator, says, “NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from America!”

The Space Foundation will be offering on-demand STEM content for students online starting today May 18, a company news release states. With funding from Lockheed Martin, a series of 15 webinar space-inspired STEM activities and career pathway discussions geared toward middle and high school students will be available.

President Donald Trump has sparked uncertainty and confusion for Australian defense companies after threatening to end offshore manufacturing for parts of the F-35 JSF program, reports ABC Australia. Mr. Trump brought up the F-35 during an exchange where Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo asked how he plans to incentivize key US industries.

Jennifer Santos, DoD’s primary liaison to the defense industry and a key player in the department’s COVID-19 response, is leaving as head of industrial policy to take a new role with the Navy, reports Defense News. Officials said Ms. Santos will be working with James “Hondo” Guerts, assistant secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition to support critical projects.

Master Chief Navy Counselor Franklin Tiongco, the service’s top enlisted recruiter, was let go from his position , reports Navy Times. The Navy said his relief as national chief recruiter “is a measure to safeguard [Navy Recruiting Command’s] mission accomplishment and to protect the integrity of the legal process.”

Five sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 retested positive, reports Navy Times.

Federal News Network reports that people who have passed away are receiving coronavirus stimulus payments, and lawmakers have asked the Treasury Department, IRS, and Social Security Administration what they can do to stop it.

A remotely piloted camera drone flew dangerously close to the six F/A-18 Hornets as they flew over the Detroit, MI, downtown area last week, reports The Aviationist. The flight demo team was part of an America Strong flyover.

The Air Force Thunderbirds conducted a flyover above the Los Angeles and San Diego areas in tribute to medical workers and other personnel responding to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Air Force Times.

The US Navy received its 100th P-8A aircraft from Boeing last week as the global fleet approaches 300,000 flight hours of hunting submarines and providing aerial reconnaissance capabilities around the world, reports Seapower Magazine.

A stockpile of Cold War-era projectiles carrying a deadly nerve agent has been destroyed at the Blue Grass Army Depot, reports Army Times, the first project of a new chemical weapons destruction plant to be completed. The Army said 8-inch projectiles that carried about 28 tons of GB agent, also known as sarin, were destroyed.

As student veterans wrap up their spring semesters cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried about what is going to happen with their classes and education benefits when they return to school in the fall, reports Military Times.

A plane from South Korea landed at Joint Base Andrews last week carrying more than 500,000 masks being donated to the US Department of Veterans Affairs to help fight the pandemic, reports CBS Baltimore.

The commander of the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base died at his home last week, reports Air Force Times. Col. Thomas Falzarano, 47, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at home. His death is under investigation, but it appears to be due to natural causes.

The US Space Force unveiled its new flag last week, reports USA Today. At the flag presentation, President Donald touted the development of what he called a “super duper missile” that could outdo foreign adversaries. The Independent reports that Pentagon officials reluctantly commented on the hypersonic weapons when questioned after the president’s announcement.

Contracts:

PSI Pax Inc., California, Maryland, is awarded a $29,286,410 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and provides administrative, business and financial services such as data entry accounting processes, interface error research and analysis, process management, deficiency identification, testing of system changes, professional and analytical support, liaison support, funds management, financial tracking, internal and external data calls, document and records management, specialized analytical support in meeting financial systems requirements, assessing financial systems relative to data integrity, corporate and user reporting requirements as well as centralized support of travel related processes to include help desk support for the entire Naval Air Systems Command. Work is expected to be complete by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside via an electronic request for proposal; five offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0073).

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Anaheim, California, is awarded a $12,732,754 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00030) to exercise options under previously awarded and announced contract N00030-18-C-0001. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (71%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (23%); Washington, DC (3%); Bremerton, Washington (1%); Norfolk, Virginia (1%), and Kings Bay, Georgia (1%). Work will provide services and support for Flight Test Instrumentation and is expected to be complete by August 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,968,016; fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,332,143; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $200,000 are obligated on this award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,968,016 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification is awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website. The Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $7,400,000 not-to-exceed, fixed-price incentive, undefinitized change order modification to contract N00024-15-C-2114 for the installation of Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services AN/USQ-208B (V) 5 Local Area Network drops. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by May 2022. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,700,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded an Other Transaction Authority agreement with a ceiling of $237,243,000 to develop, integrate, deliver, operate and maintain an enterprise capability for Army training and education information. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 17, 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $14,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-20-9-1118).

J Davis Construction Management Inc., Oxnard, California (FA8003-20-D-0008); Bishop Inc., Orange, California (FA8003-20-D-0009); SMNC Properties LLC, Saint Mary’s, Alaska (FA8003-20-D-0011); BC Schmidt Construction Inc., Colusa, California (FA8003-20-D-0016); Pacific Federal-Pacific Tech JV 2, Longview, Washington (FA8003-20-D-0010); MIWOK Construction LLC, Las Vegas, Nevada (FA8003-20-D-0012); ENH LLC, Garden Grove, California (FA8003-20-D-0013); Heffler Contracting Group, El Cajon, California (FA8003-20-D-0014); Aleut Field Services LLC, Fairbanks, Alaska (FA8003-20-D-0015); Chatmon-VJR JV LLC, La Place, Louisiana (FA8003-20-D-0017); Good-Men Roofing and Construction Inc., San Diego, California (FA8003-20-D-0018); Prairie Band Construction Inc., Mayetta, Kansas (FA8003-20-D-0020); DKJR Roofing LLC, Le Mars, Iowa (FA8003-20-D-0021); A-Vet Roofing & Construction LLC, Warner Robins, Georgia (FA8003-20-D-0019); PMR Services LLC, Watford City, North Dakota (FA8003-20-D-0022); RSSI Roofing Co., Essex, Maryland (FA8003-20-D-0028); Doliveira DJB JV LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (FA8003-20-D-0029); Kunj Construction Corp., Northvale, New Jersey (FA8003-20-D-0030); D.A. Nolt Inc., Berlin, New Jersey (FA8003-20-D-0023); Ocean Construction LLC, Marmora, New Jersey (FA8003-20-D-0024); Roofing Resources Inc., Kennett Square, Pennsylvania (FA8003-20-D-0025); Carroll’s Roofing and Construction LLC, Arlington, Tennessee (FA8003-20-D-0026); Swan Contracting, Peterborough, New Hampshire (FA8003-20-D-0027); ACTS/Meltech JV1 LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, (FA8003-20-D-0031); A-Vet Roofing & Construction LLC, Warner Robins, Georgia, (FA8003-20-D-0032); The Roof & Metal Co., El Paso, Texas (FA8003-20-D-0037); AR6-Cram Roofing JV, New Braunfels, Texas (FA8003-20-D-0041); Brazos Roofing Intl of South Dakota, Waco, Texas (FA8003-20-D-0042); CUE Enterprises Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (FA8003-20-D-0033); Carmen Express JV LLC, McKinney, Texas (FA8003-20-D-0034); MIWOK Construction LLC, Las Vegas, Nevada (FA8003-20-D-0035); Platinum Roofing, Sheridan, Arkansas (FA8003-20-D-0036); ENH LLC, Garden Grove, California (FA8003-20-D-0038); RYCARS Construction LLC, Kenner, Louisiana (FA8003-20-D-0039); Good-Men Roofing and Construction Inc., San Diego, California (FA8003-20-D-0040); Topside Contracting LLC, San Antonio, Texas (FA8003-20-D-0043); Heffler Contracting Group, El Cajon, California (FA8003-20-D-0044); PMR Services LLC, Watford City, North Dakota (FA8003-20-D-0045); Legacy JV Group LLC, Warner Robins, Georgia (FA8003-20-D-0046); Advon Construction Corp., Tallahassee, Florida (FA8003-20-D-0048); Jordon Construction Co., Greenville, South Carolina (FA8003-20-D-0051); Best Value Management LLC, Jacksonville, Florida (FA8003-20-D-0056); Associates Roofing & Construction Inc., Murrells Inlet, South Carolina ((FA8003-20-D-0057); Yerkes South-Advanced Roofing Inc., Crestview, Florida (FA8003-20-D-0060); Inland Construction and Engineering, Panama City, Florida (FA8003-20-D-0067); Legacy JV Group LLC, Warner Robins, Georgia (FA8003-20-D-0047); Carmen Express JV LLC, McKinney, Texas (FA8003-20-D-0049); D.A. Nolt Inc., Berlin, New Jersey (FA8003-20-D-0050); Ocean Construction LLC, Marmora, New Jersey (FA8003-20-D-0052); Pacific Federal-Pacific Tech JV 1, Longview, Washington (FA8003-20-D-0053); Platinum Roofing,* Sheridan, Arkansas (FA8003-20-D-0054); Topside Contracting LLC, San Antonio, Texas (FA8003-20-D-0055); Chatmon-VJR JV LLC, La Place, Louisiana (FA8003-20-D-0058); Ames1 DayNight JV, Anchorage, Alaska (FA8003-20-D-0059); ACTS/Meltech JV1 LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (FA8003-20-D-0061); RYCARS Construction LLC, Kenner, Louisiana (FA8003-20-D-0062); CYE Enterprises Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (FA8003-20-D-0063); Swan Contracting, Peterborough, New Hampshire (FA8003-20-D-0064); Roofing Resources Inc., Kennett Square, Pennsylvania (FA8003-20-D-0065); Carroll’s Roofing and Construction LLC, Arlington, Tennessee (FA8003-20-D-0066); Consolidated Enterprises Inc., Anchorage, Alaska (FA8003-20-D-0002); Interior Alaska Roofing Inc., Fairbanks, Alaska (FA8003-20-D-0004); EP Roofing, Anchorage, Alaska (FA8003-20-D-0003); Orion Construction Inc., Wasilla, Alaska (FA8003-20-D-0005); Aleut Field Services LLC, Fairbanks, Alaska (FA8003-20-D-0007); and Ames1 DayNight JV, Anchorage, Alaska (FA8003-20-D-0006), have been awarded a not-to-exceed $325,000,000 (all-inclusive/program wide) firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to 43 contract holders with 66 contracts for roofing repair, replacement and maintenance. Work will be performed at various Air Force contiguous US installations and installations in Alaska, with work expected to be completed by May 14, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 69 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $66,000 ($1,000 to each contract) are being obligated at the time of award. The 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $157,990,274 firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursable contract for performance of the Eglin backshop maintenance services contract. This contract provides for support for repair, maintenance and modification of F-15, F-16, UH1N, C-130 and other required aircraft, including maintaining support equipment and providing crash recovery services. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The period of performance includes a 30-day transition period, a one-year base year with six one-year options and an option to extend services for six months. This award is the result of a full and open competitive acquisition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, test, development and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,098,853 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Test Center, Eglin AFB, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2486-20-C-0003).

NISQA’A TEK LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,608,038 firm-fixed-price contract for information technology services. This contract provides for Cyber Operations for Base Resilient Architectures (COBRA) support. Work will be performed at various locations throughout Pacific Air Force bases and is expected to be completed by May 14, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,608,038 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force District of Washington Contracting Office, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-20-C-0021).

Huang-Gaghan JV Two, Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $7,624,432 firm-fixed-price task order (N40080-20-F-4623) under a multiple award construction contract for the replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at Building 1864, Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Naval Support Facility, Indian Head, Maryland. Work will be performed in Indian Head, Maryland, and will demolish the existing HVAC system at Building 1864 and provide a new HVAC system. Building 1864 is a single story laboratory of approximately 20,000 square feet that is used for the testing and evaluation of energetic material. Construction is primarily focused on airside equipment. Replacement equipment and systems includes replacement of three rooftop air handling units and associated distribution ductwork, three central exhaust systems, local exhaust systems, remote variable air volume (VAV) supply terminals with hot water reheat and associated air volume tracking exhaust VAV terminals, steam humidifiers, steam generator for humidification, direct digital controls and other miscellaneous items. A new water treatment plant shall be provided to treat water for building humidification. Support from other construction trades is required to perform the HVAC system replacement. Roof structure and closure shall be modified, fire-rated partitions and penetrations shall be provided and electrical power and grounding shall be provided along with other miscellaneous work. Work is expected to be complete by January 2022. Fiscal 2020 Navy working capital contract funds in the amount of $7,624,432 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of fiscal year 2022. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-19-D-0001).

Greenland Enterprises Inc., Hampton, Virginia, was awarded a $19,635,242 firm-fixed-price contract to repair a hot water line. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction funds in the amount of $19,635,242 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-20-C-0008).

Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Connecticut, has been awarded an $18,822,358 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the base period of a research and development effort for undersea sensing systems. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (60%); Woburn, Massachusetts (20%); Arlington, Virginia (7%); Pawcatuck, Connecticut (4%); Northridge, California (3%); Waltham, Massachusetts (3%); Orange, California (2%); and Concord, Massachusetts (1%), with an estimated completion date of October 2021. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $15,062,029 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition in accordance with original broad agency announcement HR0011-17-S-0034. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0100).

