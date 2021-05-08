A Busy Spring for Local Gymnasts

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 8, 2021

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy Level 4 and Level 6 competitive gymnastics teams were represented at Maryland State Championship competitions with three athletes from Level 4 and four athletes from Level 6 in April. The athletes competed virtually from Win-Win Gymnastics in Odenton in vault, bars, beam, and floor events.

Level 4 gymnast Allison Perez placed eighth in vault, second in bars, and sixth all-around. Level 6 gymnast Camdyn Kiraly placed fourth in bars and 10th all-around. St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the achievements of all who competed in the Level 4 and Level 6 State Championships.

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy team of gymnasts was represented at Maryland team competitions with 27 athletes from Levels 2-8 and Xcel Silver, Gold, and Platinum teams in April.

The athletes competed at the All-Pro Gymnastics Easter Eggstravaganza Meet in Elkridge on Easter weekend in vault, bars, beam, and floor events. Level 2 came away from the meet earning the second-place team award in their group category. Levels 3, 4, and Xcel Gold also came away earning the third-place team award for their respective groups. St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the achievements of all who competed Easter weekend at All-Pro Gymnastics.

The gymnasts also competed in the Harford’s Cherry Blossom Flyp10 Classic Meet. They competed virtually from their home gym in St. Mary’s County.

The gymnastics academy is at 21770 FDR Blvd. A in Lexington Park.

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is proud of the hard-working coaches and gymnasts who competed in the meets and is looking forward to the remaining competitions.

For more information on St. Mary’s County gymnastics, go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/gymnastics or call 301-862-1462.

Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.