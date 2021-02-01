36 Graduate From Test Pilot School Class 158
Retired VADM David Architzel delivers the keynote address at the graduation of US Naval Test Pilot School Class 158 on January 22, 2021, at NAS Patuxent River. (US Navy photo by Paul Lagasse)
Thirty-six students graduated from the US Naval Test Pilot School last month.
The students successfully completed an intense 11-month course of instruction at Naval Air Station Patuxent River for designation as engineering developmental test pilots, test flight officers, and test engineers.
Retired VADM David Architzel delivered the keynote address at the January 22, 2021, ceremony. VADM Architzel is a former commander of Naval Air Systems Command and a graduate of the test pilot school.
VADM Architzel, COL Richard Marigliano, commander of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, and LT COL Rory Feely, commanding officer of the school, presented diplomas and offered congratulations to the new “testers.” Graduates included members of the US Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force; students from Australia, Germany, Israel, and Norway; and civil service engineers from the Department of the Navy.
Navy LT Colin Locke received the Outstanding Developmental Phase II Award, which recognizes the student who produced the best final report. The award is symbolic of the longstanding and mutually supportive relationship between the Empire Test Pilots’ School in the United Kingdom and USNTPS.
Navy LT CMDR Javier Remotti received the Commander Willie McCool Outstanding Student Award, which recognizes the top performing student in the categories of academics, flight performance, and technical report writing. The namesake award commemorates US Navy Commander William C. McCool, a USNTPS alumnus tragically lost in the Columbia space shuttle accident.
Marine Corps MAJ Kyle Kanode received the Syd Sherby Leadership Award. Recognizing the student who displays exemplary leadership, the award is named after US Navy Capt. Sydney Sherby who established the test pilot training division in 1945, now the US Naval Test Pilot School.
Twenty-three students completed the requirements for the engineering test pilot course. The new test pilots are:
LT Zachary J. Bauer, US Navy
LT Kyle P. Burdick, US Navy
MAJ Brandon T. Dell, US Marine Corps
Chief Warrant Officer 4th Class Steven D. Fara, US Army
CAPT Quinton J. Fenley, US Army
MAJ Paul M. Gucwa, US Marine Corps
CAPT Jan-Harald Gustavsen, Royal Norwegian Air Force
Chief Warrant Officer 3rd Class Kyle Hickman, US Army
MAJ Aric H. Jensen, US Army
MAJ Kyle B. Kanode, US Marine Corps
LT James A. Land, US Navy
MAJ Stephan Ludwig, German Air Force
LT Michael A. Maynard, US Navy
Flight LT Matthew P. McCarty, Royal Australian Air Force
LT George J. Meszaros, US Navy
Lt. Robert M. Nordlund, U.S. Navy
Lt. Steven M. Smallwood, U.S. Navy
MAJ Neta-Lee Talmon, Israeli Air Force
LT Benjamin H. Title, US Navy
LT Tyler A. Trombetta, US Navy
LT Bryan C. Valliere, US Navy
LT Tyler P. Vitti, US Navy
LT CMDR Brian R. Warren, US Navy
Nine students completed the engineering test flight officer course. They are:
LT Kimberley L. Glaeser, US Navy
LT Jacob J. Leighton, US Navy
LT Colin T. Locke, US Navy
LT Cmdr. Javier F. Remotti, US Navy
LT Jacob W. Schalles, U.S. Navy
LT Richard N. Smith, US Navy
LT Joseph E. Swierzowski, US Navy
LT Brianna L. Valladares, US Navy
LT Nicholas S. Waugh, US Navy
Four students fulfilled the requirements for the test project engineer course. They are:
Kenneth M. Cahill, NAWCAD
Amber M. Cook, NAWCAD
CAPT Riley A. Livermore, US Air Force
Dr. Ryan Turgeon, NAWCAD
NAWCAD advances capability and operational readiness for naval aviation and our warfighters. The warfare center is where naval aviation takes flight through research, development, test, evaluation, and sustainment of both fielded and not-yet fielded naval platforms and technologies.
With sites in Patuxent River, MD; Lakehurst, NJ; and Orlando, FL, the command is the Navy’s largest warfare center with a diverse force of military, civilians, and contractors.