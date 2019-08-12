1st Female Pilot Chosen for Marines’ F-35C Program

Lt. Catherine Stark of Erie, PA, was recently the first female Marine selected to train and fly the F-35C, reports Marine Corps Times. Also, the first female Marine F-35B pilot graduated her pilot training in June.

DefSec Mark Esper made his first international trip since being confirmed in his new position, reports Reuters. He arrived in South Korea on Thursday amid an escalating trade feud between two of Washington’s main Asian allies, South Korea and Japan.

Within days of multiple North Korean missile tests, President Trump says “talks have begun” for South Korea to pay the US more for its defense, reports Defense News.

A software glitch at the Defense Information Systems Agency prevented the delay of pay raises for about 6,800 airmen, reports Air Force Times. DISA says the problem has been fixed.

Former Republican congressman Pete Hoekstra of Michigan is emerging as a top contender to serve as President Trump’s next director of national intelligence, reports The Hill, though several other names have also been floated as possible picks.

The Defense Information Systems Agency is standing up a lab for researchers to test different strategies for building zero-trust network architectures across the Pentagon, reports Defense One.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter entered the Black Sea last week, reports USNI News, making it the sixth US ship to operate in the region this year.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, who recently left his post as commander of Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, is expected to hang up his uniform soon. But former associates and other close to Kwast, a decorated fighter pilot, say he deserves one more assignment: four-star head of the US Space Force, a new branch of the military that Congress is poised to create in coming months, reports Military.com.

An Army lab at Fort Detrick that houses Ebola virus and other infectious diseases has been shutdown due to violations found in June by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reports Army Times. The US Army Medical Research of Institute of Infectious Diseases is at a standstill until the violations are fixed.

The Army plans to field a 50-kilowatt laser on Stryker armored combat vehicles within the next few years to defend troops against enemy unmanned aerial systems, as well as rockets, artillery, and mortars, reports We Are the Mighty. The Army has previously practiced shooting down drones with 5-kilowatt lasers.

President Trump said he supported the so-called “red flag” laws on gun sales and ownership that have drawn criticism for their potential impact on the 2nd Amendment rights of veterans, reports Military.com.

The only time hackers are welcome to attack a network is when they’re participating in a cybersecurity Capture the Flag competition, reports dcmilitary.com, such as the one hosted Aug. 2 by Tekla Research, which supports the Cybersecurity Test and Evaluation branch of NAVAIR.

Maryland is the first state in the nation to have its federally mandated personal identification program recertified by the Department of Homeland Security, reports Maryland Matters. By the October 2020 deadline, all Marylanders must have documents on file and be REAL ID compliant to use a state-issued driver’s license or identification card to board an airplane or enter federal government facilities.

Contracts:

J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $108,987,777 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering and technical services in support of the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department, Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division 5.4.3 Simulation Division laboratories. These laboratories support activities that include research and development of requirements for aviation systems, supporting system development, providing developmental and operational flight test support, and providing life-cycle operational support to include system enhancement, procedure refinement and accident investigations. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, (78%); and Lexington Park, Maryland (22%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal as a small business set-aside; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0074).

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (FA8606-19-D-0029); Nightline Inc., Mountain City, Tennessee (FA8606-19-D-0036); Tactical & Survival Specialties Inc., Harrisonburg, Virginia (FA8606-19-D-0039); Federal Resources, Stevensville, Maryland (FA8606-19-D-0032); Sera Star LLC, Carrollton, Texas (FA8606-19-D-0038); Hurricane Aerospace Solutions, Pompano Beach, Florida (FA8606-19-D-0033); Baker and Associates Inc., Centerville, Ohio (FA8606-19-D-0030); Mountain Horse Solutions, Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA8606-19-D-0035); Rapid Response Defense Systems Inc., Irvine, California (FA8606-19-D-0037); Capewell Aerial Systems LLC, Meadows of Dan, Virginia (FA8606-19-D-0031); and Life Support International Inc., Langhorne, Pennsylvania (FA8606-19-D-0034), have been awarded a contract with a ceiling of $950,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for commercial aircrew items. This contract is a commercial item contract vehicle, designed to rapidly equip aircrew with non-stock listed, commercial items including: uniforms, cold weather clothing systems, visual augmentation equipment, personal protective equipment, helmets, body armor, tactical carriers, individual equipment, lighting, survival equipment, air crew support equipment, communication equipment, tactical equipment, load bearing equipment, lethality support items, boots, gloves, eye protection, egress equipment, aerial insertion equipment, search & rescue equipment, personnel recovery equipment, medical equipment, power management, hydration, electronics test equipment, ancillary services and testing. Work will be performed, as indicated, by contractor in the list above and is expected to be completed by Aug. 8, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 12 offers were received. Fiscal 2018 and other procurement funds in the amount of $11,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a $369,000,000 ceiling increase modification (P00013) to previously awarded contract FA2521-16-D-0010 for serviceable components and subsystems for instrumentation tracking systems world-wide for both foreign and domestic government agencies to include radars, telemetry and optical instrumentation tracking systems. This increase is to support range instrumentation sustainment and obsolescence management requirements. Work will be completed at the program’s 28 worldwide participating ranges and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operational and maintenance funds will be used, and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

HydroGeoLogic Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $95,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hazardous, toxic and radioactive waste remediation activities at the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program St. Louis sites. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 7, 2025. US Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-19-D-0011).

APTIM Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded $15,248,090 for firm-fixed-price task order 0004 under a previously awarded multiple award construction contract (N39430-15-D-1632) to clean, inspect, repair and inspect repairs to mined-in-place military petroleum storage tanks (Red Hill Tanks 4 and 13). After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $30,112,525. Work will be performed in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2016 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $15,248,090 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Dominion Privatization South Carolina LLC, Richmond, Virginia, has been awarded a $24,946,260 modification (P00008) to a 50‐year contract (SP0600‐18‐C‐8325) with no option periods for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the electric utility systems at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. This is a fixed‐price with economic‐price‐adjustment contract. Locations of performance are South Carolina and Virginia, with a May 1, 2069, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2069 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Energy, Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Swift River Versar JV, Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a maximum amount $18,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for mission sustainment and coastal resilience and related environmental planning services. The work to be performed provides for professional services that will support the study and implementation of mission sustainment and coastal readiness measures, including hardened structures and green infrastructure, which will ensure Navy and Marine Corps readiness of installations, ranges and operation areas. This contract will support environmental, asset management and expeditionary support services that will assist Department of Navy and Department of Defense commands in ensuring mission sustainability. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic area of responsibility including, but not limited to Virginia (28%); North Carolina (22%); South Carolina (22%); Connecticut (7%); Florida (7%); Maine (7%); and Maryland (7%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of August 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. No task orders are being issued at this time. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy). This contract was procured on a sole source basis pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 19.805-1(b)(2). Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-4004).

TekSynap Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $31,657,006 firm-fixed-price contract for general program management, technical, research, analytical, and administrative support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 8, 2024. US Army Mission Installation Contracting Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-19-D-0015).

Digital Management LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded an $19,141,206 modification (P00007) to contract W52P1J-17-F-4020 for interactive Personnel Electronic Record Management System. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Cottrell Contracting Corp., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $10,437,490 firm-fixed-price contract for Norfolk Harbor Channel maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 11, 2020. Fiscal 2019 civil construction funds in the amount of $10,437,490 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-19-C-0019).

Radiant Geospatial Solutions LLC, Ypsilanti, Michigan, has been awarded a $14,226,474 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Red Wing Next Generation Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Cloud. The objective of this effort is to deliver an automated and efficient workflow for National System of GEOINT analysis by reducing latency for product generation, exploitation and intelligence gathering. This effort will expand the use of Amazon managed services through careful assessment of emerging offerings with the goal of improving resiliency, reducing cost and reducing exposure to cyber threats. Work will be performed at Ypsilanti, Michigan; and Herndon, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 7, 2021. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation in the amount of $3,713,188 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-19-C-1502).

Kearney & Co. P.C., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,031,667 firm-fixed-price contract for advisory and assistance services support for the Air Force Warfighting Integration Capability missions. This contract will provide for future and concepts analysis, design blueprints, capability development strategic integration, capability development implementation analysis, assessment of opportunities for new capability, workflow management, strategic communication, special access program integration, simulation studies, war gaming support, decision analytics and strategy, planning, programming, budgeting and execution analysis. Work will be performed at Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 8, 2020. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,994,101 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-19-F-A162).

Kearney & Co. P.C., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,620,685 firm fixed price contract modification (P00005) to previously awarded contract FA7014-18-F-1022 for the exercise of Option Period One for advisory and assistance services to support Total Force analysis. This contract modification includes capability and capacity analysis of Air Force mission areas; linking results to the strategy, planning, and programming process; performing planning, programming, and budgeting study excursions; analytically supporting Total Force initiatives, strategy review and assessment and planning support. Work will be performed at Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,237,252 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

