“Not only did we not know [$126M in naval aircraft] parts existed,” says Navy’s No. 2 civilian Thomas Modly, “we didn’t even know the warehouse existed.” Last year’s first ever DoD audit discovered the parts, warehouses, and more. Tracking inventory, Modly says, is one of the Navy’s biggest challenges, ranking 6th of his top 10 concerns. The Navy is preparing to release its next audit report in about two weeks.

It’s on to Game 7 of the World Series tonight. The Washington Post reports, the Nationals kept stretching fate and beat the Houston Astros, 7-2. How unusual has this World Series been? asks MLB.com. It’s the first time in 1,420 best-of-seven series across MLB, the NHL and the NBA that the road team has won the first six games. So much for home-field advantage. Get tonight’s preview here. Tonight’s game starts at 8 pm ET on Fox.

“We’re keeping the oil,” says President Donald J. Trump, while DoD says the need to control Syrian oil fields is to defeat ISIS and help the Kurds, reports US News & World Report. The president told a gathering of police chiefs in Chicago, “Remember that. I’ve always said that: Keep the oil. We want to keep the oil – $45 million a month. Keep the oil.”

The top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, US Army Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, testified before impeachment investigators yesterday that he “did not think it was proper” for Mr. Trump to push Ukraine’s leader to dig up dirt on his political rivals during a July phone call. He twice registered internal objections about the behavior, reports The New York Times. Vindman is the first impeachment witness to have listened in on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump said he wanted a “favor” after Zelensky broached defense cooperation between the US and Ukraine, reports The Washington Post.

FCW reports J. David Cox, the national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, charged with sexual harassment, is on a leave of absence. The announcement came in the wake of an Oct. 27 report from Bloomberg BusinessWeek that at least 10 employees allege sexual harassment by Cox, including unwanted touching, sexual overtures, and lewd comments.

The landlord for two-thirds of privatized Air Force housing warned to improve or face formal action, reports Air Force Times. The Air Force told Balfour Beatty Communities that unless there is “prompt and substantial improvement” in the company’s performance, service officials will start formal action against the company.

Soldiers’ bottled water consumption is unsustainable in the next war, reports Army Times. A recent Army War College study finds the Army “precipitously close to mission failure” hydrating soldiers in the likely arid environments of future deployments.

Microsoft’s $10B DoD cloud contract likely won’t go unchallenged, reports FCW. Not only was Amazon Web Services long viewed as the front runner, Trump is quoted in a new book ordering then DefSec Jim Mattis to “screw Amazon” out of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, according to excerpts printed by Task & Purpose.

USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) is back at sea after completing repairs from a fatal 2017 collision, reports USNI. McCain has been in maintenance since mid-December 2017, after a collision between the warship and the chemical tanker Alnic MC that killed 10 sailors. A set of sea trials are scheduled to determine the ship’s readiness for active service.

The US commando raid killing Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi launched from Iraq, reports Military Times, from the sprawling al-Asad airbase in Anbar province.

NBC News reports US allied Kurdish-led forces provided key information — including used underwear for a DNA analysis — to the operation that killed the Islamic State group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Military Times reports the military working dog injured in the raid has returned to duty. Her photo is declassified, but not her name.

US troops are using a drone killer overseas, reports Army Times. The SkyTracker identifies the link between a drone and its controller, identifies what type of drone is being used, and offers options to do anything from jamming its communication to forcing it to the ground at specific coordinates.

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 28, 2019.

The first major test phase for the Air Force’s next-generation tanker will likely last years, holding the KC-46 back until its remote vision system is fixed, reports Air Force Magazine.

Contracts:

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $119,938,228 modification to exercise options for the fixed-price-incentive (firm target) and firm-fixed price contract line item numbers (CLINs) 4000, 4003 and 4004 portions of a previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0006). This modification is for the purchase of 30 Amphibious Combat Vehicles and associated production, fielding and support costs and depot support products. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15%); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $119,938,228 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was based on full and open competition with the solicitation publicized on the Federal Business Opportunities website with five offers received. The option CLINs were included within that contract and are being exercised in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-7 Option for Increased Quantity-Separately Priced Line Item. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation-Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, California, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee $7,542,234 contract modification (P00024) to a previously awarded contract (N00030-16-C-0015) to provide support for technical engineering services, design and development engineering, component and full scale test and evaluation engineering and tactical underwater launcher hardware production to support the development and production of the Common Missile Compartment. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (55%); Ridgecrest, California (20%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (10%); Bangor, Washington (5%); Kings Bay, Georgia (5%); Barrow-In-Furness, England (2%); New London, Connecticut (1%); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (1%); and Arlington, Virginia (1%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $315,604; and United Kingdom funding in the amount of $5,454,694 are being obligated on this award. Funds in the amount of $315,604 expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation and United Kingdom funding in the amount of $1,771,936 will be obligated on this award. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

InteIillidyne LLC, Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded a $27,041,715 firm-fixed-price contract to provide direct support to the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Global Service Center and the enterprise to fully support the integration of all desk side support, remote, or onsite troubleshooting, onsite information technology touch labor, network support services activity program management, network security and infrastructure assurance activities to include risk management framework support, in-room video teleconferencing support, Defense Health Headquarters site asset management and network/systems engineering, where required, into the Military Health System Joint Active Directory Management and the Military Health System Medical Community of Interest network environment systems and infrastructure. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. This contract will have a one year period of performance, Oct. 30, 2019, to Oct, 29, 2020, with one six-month option period. This contract provides continuity of services until DHA is able to conduct a competitive award anticipated in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. This award utilizes fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $27,041,715. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a firm-fixed-price prototype award with a total value of $19,995,345 through the Missile Defense Agency’s authority under 10 U.S. Code § 2371b. This prototype award was competitively solicited via publication through the Space Enterprise Consortium Other Transaction Agreement between Space and Missile Systems Center and Advanced Technology International (FA8814-18-9-0002). Twelve proposals were received. Under this award, the performer will provide the Missile Defense Agency’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Program with prototype payload design and signal-chain processing risk reduction demonstration. The work will be performed in San Diego, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $15,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award. These funds will expire at the end of the 2020 fiscal year. Missile Defense Agency, Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (HQ0857-20-9-0002).

