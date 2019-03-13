Young Professionals Can Enjoy Night at the Museum

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Young professionals from around the tri-county area are invited to a Night at the Museum networking event in Solomons. Experience the Calvert Marine Museum at this after-hours gathering hosted by the museum, The Patuxent Partnership, NextGen Professionals, the Young Professionals Group of Charles County, Calvert Chamber Young Professionals Network, and Pax River Professional Development Council.

Join them from 5:30 to 7 pm Thursday, March 21, 2019, for an evening of meeting and greeting, exploration, and discovery. The museum is at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road.

Come as you are. There is no cost to attend, but please register in advance on Eventbrite. Those interested can also follow the event page on Facebook for updates.

Who is considered a “young” professional?

Organizers say they get that question all the time since these events are about providing networking and social opportunities for young professionals in the area.

While they won’t exclude anyone from participating in any of its groups or events based on age, generally they consider a “young professional” anyone between the ages of 21 and 40 in any career field who is looking to grow, learn, and connect with others in the junior- or mid-levels of their careers. This is an event specifically geared toward this age group to encourage peer networking.

The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.