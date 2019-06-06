Willows Recreation Center Set to Open This Summer

Posted by Tom Watts on Thursday, June 6, 2019

The Willows Recreation Center (WRC) is set to open this summer in Lexington Park, MD. WRC is the first and only full service indoor recreation center in St. Mary’s County.

Organizers say the recreation center will open this summer and offer a year-round opportunity for all age groups to participate in a wide array of sporting and family activities.

Tom Watts of Essex South Management is the facility’s builder and landlord.

The facility is at 46961 Bradley Blvd. Operating hours will be from 5 am to 11 pm Monday through Thursday, 5 am to midnight Friday, 7 am to midnight Saturday, and 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

In addition to offering space for recreational activities, WRC will feature Sidelines Bar & Grill. Plan on visiting Sidelines for breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and dinner.

Trisha Post started working on the indoor recreation center concept for St. Mary’s County more than eight years ago. After starting a sports travel league, she realized the need for additional indoor recreation space in St. Mary’s County and began looking for locations.

In the fall of 2016, the building site off Willows Road in Lexington Park, was determined to be a great site for an indoor recreation center.

Sunny Malhotra joined the project in early 2018. Numerous visits to indoor recreation facilities around the country were made and their owners were interviewed to determine best practices and how to incorporate those features into the new indoor recreation center.

Construction of the 26,000-square-foot building off Willows Road brought Willows Recreation Center with Sidelines Bar & Grill to life.

The space is designed to simplify the lives of customers by offering a wide range of recreational facilities in a single location, to include game and tournament play, adult and youth leagues, sport training, fitness classes, weight and cardio training, special events, corporate events, birthday parties, and youth camps.

WRC features a sports arena, a batting cage, a fitness gym, multipurpose rooms, and locker rooms. The arena has the option of sport court or turf for games and/or practice in soccer, lacrosse, flag football, field hockey, roller hockey, basketball, futsal, volleyball, pickleball, baseball, and softball.

“We want to make Willows Recreation Center the sports and recreation location for the Southern Maryland community,” Ms. Post says. “We want you to come eat with us, play a sport, train with us, or host an event.

For more information, call 240-577-1600. Visit the center’s Facebook page to keep up with the progress.