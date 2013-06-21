Where in the World? Winners and … Not Even Close

Posted by Publisher on Friday, June 21, 2013

Posted by JefClarkArt

Lucky #7 Where in the World? posts today.

Readers are invited to post their guess in Comments below. If you are up to the challenge, there are prizes to be claimed—not exactly fame and fortune, perhaps, but prizes nonetheless.

As you winners (and those not even close) know, readers are asked to identify the photographed objects or scenes – all of which can found in plain sight and are readily accessible to the public, but perhaps taken from an unusual angle or bathed in a strange light or cropped so as to make their identify not immediately apparent.

Photo subjects are largely found in St. Mary’s County or surrounding Southern Maryland, but might on occasion be located in Washington or Baltimore or… somewhere else. We would like to say there will be no tricks played on readers, but that might not be entirely true. And we never intend to lie to you, just fun ya a little bit.

The previous Where in the World? from June 7 is a sepia-toned shot of a 19th century schoolhouse located on St. Andrew’s Church Road (Route 4) between California and Leonardtown. Izzy M and E. Smith both correctly nailed the answer and both are thus entitled to prizes from the archives of JefClarkArt. Izzy’s whereabouts are known, but E. Smith has to send an e-mail to JefClark@aol.com with her mailing address if she wants to claim her bounty. Izzy and E. Smith did considerably better than a reader named MB Paterson who thought she was viewing the Lyndon B. Johnson birthplace rather than a school in St. Mary’s County! Rick T thought it was his own house!! Or were they just funnin’ us a little bit?

Jeffrey Clark launched his customized photography business, JefClarkArt, in early 2012 from his studio on St. George Island, Maryland. Some of his portfolio is available through his website. Click on Flickr Photostream to view an eclectic array of intriguing photographs taken across Southern Maryland, Nova Scotia, South Africa, Baltimore, Washington and lots of other places. Prints are available from the website.