What’s Next for the Navy’s LCS Fleet?

The littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords launches a Naval Strike Missile in the Philippine Sea on Oct. 1, 2019. The missile is a long-range, precision-strike weapon designed to seek and destroy enemy ships. (US Navy photo by Navy Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe)

Chief of Naval Operations ADM Michael Gilday offered details to a House defense subcommittee on the US Navy’s plans for its Littoral Combat Ships over the next several months. Gilday said the service will install Naval Strike Missiles on 31 of its 35 Littoral Combat Ships, reports Breaking Defense. Also, 15 ships will be outfitted with anti-submarine modules and 15 others with anti-mine capabilities, he said.

Gilday and acting NavSec Thomas Harker both praised the vessels, reports Navy Times. “We’re very bullish on LCS and where we’re headed,” Gilday said of the ships, which have overrun budgets and failed to perform their promised missions for nearly 20 years.

Carlos Del Toro, a US Navy veteran and CEO of a tech company, is likely to be President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of the Navy, reports Politico.

Heidi Shyu is Biden’s choice for undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, and Meredith Berger as his nominee for assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations, and environment, reports Defense News.

CMDR Joseph G. Lautenslager was booted from his post as the submarine Charlotte’s commanding officer, reports Navy Times. A recent investigation revealed “leadership and command climate problems” on the fast-attack vessel.

The fast-attack submarine Boise is finally in line to get the long-awaited maintenance it needs, reports Navy Times. The work should take about two years and is estimated to cost $355 million.

Senate lawmakers announced their latest push to remove sexual misconduct cases from the traditional Defense Department military chain of command, reports Military Times, establishing instead an independent counsel’s office to oversee the cases. Politico reports that DefSec Lloyd Austin is under pressure to support the overhaul.

Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) want to change how the US Department of Agriculture calculates eligibility for federal benefits for military families with their reintroduced Military Hunger Prevention Act.

President Biden’s pick to lead NASA was confirmed by the US Senate, reports The Hill. Bill Nelson, a former senator and representative, flew as a payload specialist on the Columbia space shuttle in 1986.

NASA’s 212-foot-tall SLS moon rocket was moved into an assembly building at Kennedy Space Center in preparation for its launch later this year, reports UPI.

The rise of private space companies like Space X and Blue Origin is going to make it easier for regular people to experience space. Space tourism is finally ready to launch, says Military.com.

Astronaut Michael Collins, part of the three-man Apollo 11 crew with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, died April 28, reports The Associated Press. Collins was 90,

The US Postal Service and AARP say there has been an increase in recent weeks in a COVID-19 vaccine scam directed at veterans and military families, reports Military Times. The scams includes an offer to “cut in the vaccination line” if they provide cash to third-party groups.

The Centers for Disease Control estimate that 39% of the US adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID, reports The Associated Press. That put the number at 100 million.

While the aim of the US remains denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the White House said Friday that the Biden administration is open to talks to boost security for the region, reports NPR.

The Pentagon said it will cancel US border wall construction projects and reroute $3.6 billion to build military schools, training facilities and more, reports Military Times.

Charles County broke ground last week on a $6 million public-private partnership project that will expand high-speed internet service in rural areas in Nanjemoy and Cobb Island, reports Maryland Matters.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics says the Washington, DC, region’s unemployment rate in March was 5.6%, down from 5.8% in February, reports WTOP News. In March 2020, the DC area’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.

Fort Lee in Virginia will be holding a hiring expo on May 13, reports dvidshub.net. The event is open to the public.

The US Naval Academy announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris will be the keynote speaker at the May 28 graduation at the Annapolis school, reports The Hill.

Contracts:

Avian LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $10,963,853 modification (P00089) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0042117C0049). This modification exercises an option to provide full life cycle program testing and evaluation support to include design, execution, analysis, evaluation, and reporting of tests and experiments of aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons, and weapons systems in support of the Systems Test and Experimentation Management Division, Services Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation and Test Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $3,007,804; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,266,893; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $474,256; fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $182,211; fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $231,326; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $166,605; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,358; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $199,574 will be obligated at time of award, $682,219 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

ImSAR LLC, Springville, Utah, is awarded a $7,635,961 modification (P00001) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N6833520F0625) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833518G0015). This modification exercises options to provide research, development, procurement, and sustainment of the ground surveillance radar product designated AN/DPY-2(v)1 and (v)2 Split Aces payload system in support of the RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Aerial System software. This modification continues efforts in support of system and simulation training capabilities improvements for system operators under small business innovation research topic AF112-144 titled, “Advanced Radar Concepts for Small (Tier I/II) Remotely Piloted Aircraft”. Work will be performed in Springville, Utah (95%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,442,631; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $193,330 will be obligated at time of award, $193,330 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $30,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for professional technical services. This contract provides for systems test and evaluation; information and technology research, development, and assessment; simulation, modeling, operations and analysis; mission-related research and development. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 4, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,157,517 are being obligated at the time of award on the first task order (FA8735-21-F-0003). Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity for (FA8735-21-D-0003).

Akima Support Operations LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $14,961,234 option for civil engineer services. The contractor will provide non‐personal services for continued operational support and civil engineer services to include engineering, environmental, operations, maintenance and emergency management. Work will be performed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed April 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 6th Contracting Squadron, MacDill AFB, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA4814‐17‐C‐0002).

M.A. Mortenson Co., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was awarded a $63,845,130 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a secure operations administration facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of June 24, 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $63,845,130 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-21-C-2024).

Aecom Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W91278-21-D-0048); HDR Engineering Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado (W91278-21-D-0049); and WSP USA Solutions Inc., Washington, DC (W91278-21-D-0050), will compete for each order of the $9,999,999 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-21-D-0011) with a maximum amount of $111,000,000 to provide support for contract closeout activities. Services provided shall encompass non-inherently governmental functions in support of closeout, and post-award administrative services in support of contract completion and closeout. These services include auto-closeout actions, digital imaging of contracts and acquisition related documentation, and document destruction. The work will be performed in Fayetteville, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; New View, Oklahoma; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Quantico, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia; and San Antonio, Texas. No funds will be obligated at the award of the contract. The work is expected to be completed on April 29, 2026. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded an $18,925,861 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6407 for the procurement of Navy software development and system engineering services. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2027. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $17,108,907 modification (P00035) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N6134017C0014). This modification procures aircrew Delta Software System Configuration Number 4 tactical baseline updates, integration, associated technical data and proposal preparation for the in-plant E-2D Hawkeye Tactics, Flight, and Distributed Readiness Trainer System Integration Lab trainers. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia (80%); and Norfolk, Virginia (20%), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,929,932; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,178,975 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $15,773,090 18-month modification to exercise Option One to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N66001-20-C-4006) to develop systems and conduct testing for a heterogeneous underwater network to include dynamically reconfigurable architectures that leverage advances in undersea communications and autonomous ocean systems and demonstrate utility at sea with advanced prototypes. Work will be performed at contractor facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts (75%); Arlington, Virginia (10%); La Jolla, California (5%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (5%); and at potential government test facilities (5%). The period of performance of option one is from May 27, 2021, through Nov. 26, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $2,317,846 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) broad agency announcement solicitation published on the beta.sam.gov and DARPA websites. Seven proposals were received and three were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-20-C-4006).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $7,530,161 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-13-C-2112 for continued storage of EX-USS Enterprise (EX-CVN 65) at Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,530,161 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding-Newport News, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, has been awarded a $17,502,833 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price incentive firm, cost-reimbursement task order (SP3300-21-F-5015) against a five-year contract (SP3300-17-D-5001) with no option periods for warehouse and distribution support services. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. Locations of performance are Maryland and Utah, with an April 30, 2022, performance completion date. Using customer is the Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Sallyport Global Holdings, Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $240,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized contract action to provide base operations support, base life support, and security services in the support of the Iraq F-16 program. Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed Jan. 30, 2022. This contract is the result of a sole-source acquisition and involves Foreign Military Sales to Iraq. Foreign Military Sales funds and foreign military funds in the amount of $117,600,000 are being obligated at the time of the award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8630-21-C-6005).

ACTS/Meltech JV2 LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N39430-21-D-2202); C&C Power Solutions LLC, Columbus, Georgia (N39430-21-D-2203); Miquin LLC, Katy, Texas (N39430-21-D-2204); and Planate-ARGO Federal Services JV LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (N39430-21-D-2205), are awarded a combined maximum-value $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract for design, procurement, installation, renovation, integration, replacement, alterations, technology refresh, troubleshooting, assessments/inspections, testing, technical documentation, maintenance and repair of critical power systems, loads, and supporting facilities at various locations worldwide. No task orders are being issued at this time. Each awardee will be awarded $10,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at time of award. Each contract includes a base period and two option years. Based on historical data, work will be performed in the continental US (CONUS) (52%); Europe (14%); Marianas (12%); Asia (11%); Hawaii (9%); and Africa (2%). CONUS work will be performed in California (36%); Virginia (11%); and Maine (5%), and is expected to be completed by October 2029. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy); and Navy working capital funds in the amount of $40,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with seven proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $14,298,715 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00174-21-F-0140) under previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-20-D-0014 for Mk 419 Mod 1 multi-function fuses. Work will be performed in Rocket Center, West Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $11,334,390 (79%); and fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $2,964,325 (21%) will be obligated on this delivery order, of which, $2,964,325 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

