Walden to Host Vaccine Clinic June 15

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 12, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to residents of the Lexington Park/Great Mills area from 1:30 to 4 pm Tuesday, June 15, at Walden, a Pyramid Healthcare Organization at 21770 FDR Blvd. Suite B in Lexington Park.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is already highly effective in preventing COVID-19 and you only need to receive one dose of this vaccine, according to MedStar Health. Getting vaccinated protects you and the people around you from serious virus-related illnesses.

Walk-ins are welcome or call 301-475-6019 to reserve a vaccine.

Other Vaccine Clinics

The St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Flat Broke Shooters LLC are partnering to host Shots on the Range, a free community vaccine event Tuesday, June 15, from noon to 6 pm at the Flat Broke Shooters Firearms Training Center at 48845 St. James Church Road in Lexington Park. The special event will offer:

Free COVID-19 vaccination

Pfizer vaccine – available for anyone age 12 and older (parental consent required for those under age 18)

Walk-ups are welcome at this event, as supply allows

Advance registration is available online at smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or by calling SMCHD at 301-475-4330

2nd dose appointments will be scheduled for 7/8/21 at the Flat Broke Shooters firearms range

Anyone who gets a vaccine will receive a free range-safety card ($15 value) toward future range visits

Giveaways and merchandise discounts from Flat Broke Shooters

COVID-19 vaccine Q&A sessions

The St. Mary’s County Health Department also will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at the 2021 Juneteenth Festival in Lexington Park. The event will be held at John G. Lancaster Park at 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park from 2 to 6 pm Saturday, June 19.

Pfizer vaccine will be available at this event for anyone age 12 and older (parental consent required for those younger than 18). Walk-ups are welcome, as supply allows. Advance registration, while not required, is available online here or by calling the health department at 301-475-4330. Appointments for second doses will be scheduled onsite.

For more information about the Lexington Park Business and Community Association, visit its Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700