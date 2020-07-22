Virtual Job Fair Covers Springfield to Richmond

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – JobZone opens its VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – focused on:

Virginia employment centers including:

Fort Lee – Richmond – Fredericksburg – Stafford – Quantico – Springfield – Fort Belvoir

The VIRTUAL JOB FAIR RUNS FROM 1 PM to 5 PM



3 STEPS TO FOLLOW FOR PREPARING FOR THE July 29 – VIRTUAL JOB FAIR



STEP ONE: REGISTER HERE



Complete a registration form at the link above. You can also upload your resume and link it to the July 29 Virtual Job Fair for it to become available to employers at Virtual Job Fair focused on Fort Lee, Richmond, Fredericksburg, Stafford, Quantico, Springfield, and Fort Belvoir..

STEP TWO: ACCESS THE TRAINING VIDEO

All registrants will receive an email with a Video Link and/or Webinar information for training and preparing for the July 29 Virtual Job Fair event. Be sure to follow Step 1 by registering online. The video shows how to fill out the application and describes the different opportunities available to learn about the companies at JobZone’s July 29 Virtual Job Fair. There are an array of ways to interface with these companies, including potential requests for a face-to-face tele-interview, at JobZone’s Virtual Job Fairs.

STEP THREE: LOGIN TO VIRTUAL PLATFORM

This is an easy process! The login to the virtual platform for adding profile and resume will be provided to all registered candidates. At that login you will complete your profile, upload your resume, and save your password and username for the day of the event.

Companies and job positions will not be visible/accessible until the day of the event. However, a list of confirmed companies is available and will be updated leading to the July 29 Virtual Job Fair for Fort Lee, Richmond, Fredericksburg, Stafford, Quantico, Springfield, and Fort Belvoir.

The company information includes websites, and highlights of job positions and descriptions. Take the time to visit some of the companies’ websites to view latest updates on all job openings, requirements, locations, etc.

We look forward to meeting you online anytime from 1PM-5PM on July 29.

For more info, contact JobZone; Main Office 434-263-5102; Alternate Phone 540-226-1473; janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com; Facsimile 434-263-5199.

For more info, visit the JobZone’s webpage; for a complete schedule, registration details for job seekers and recruiters, and more. Visit JobZone Online’s Facebook page and Janet Giles/JobZone founder at LinkedIn.

