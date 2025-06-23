Violence Prevention Day @ Nicolet Park

Community Violence Prevention Day will be held June 28, 2025, at Nicolet Park in Lexington Park. The event is free.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office will host the event from noon to 4pm.

Community Violence Prevention Day is family-friendly and will offer a variety of activities, including games, face painting, food trucks, music, a free pop-up grocery market, and more. Gunlocks and gun safes also will be available while supplies last.

Collaboration is encouraged; several local organizations and community leaders will attend to provide youth and families with resources and activities that inspire growth and leadership while promoting resilience within the community.

“Community Violence Prevention Day is designed to help create a safer, healthier, and more vibrant community for everyone,” said Michelle Pottinger, the health department’s Violence, Injury, and Trauma Unit director. “This event will be a great opportunity to strengthen connections between families, neighborhoods, and local organizations who are working to empower youth by addressing the root causes of violence.”

“This is a great opportunity to come together as a community,” Lt. Austin Schultz said. “Our partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department continues to grow stronger, and Community Violence Prevention Day is just one example of how we’re working side by side to make a lasting impact in St. Mary’s County.”

Learn more here.

Nicolet Park is at 21777 Bunker Hill Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

Families can also register to receive free groceries on June 27 or during Community Violence Prevention Day through Goodr. Goodr is a nonprofit focused on increasing food security in communities across America. Click here for more information.