Video: Morgan Talks BRAC

Thursday, February 2, 2012

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Todd Morgan recently sat down with Tony Jones, the county’s public information officer, to answer questions about the state’s economic health, building FDR Blvd. and the potential impact of another round of Base Realignment And Closure (BRAC). The segment is part of the Commissioners’ Time series posted on the county’s YouTube channel.