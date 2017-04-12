Veterans Can Learn About Small Business Programs

Veteran-owned small businesses sometimes have a different set of opportunities for business assistance. On April 18, Wynne Briscoe of the College of Southern Maryland Small Business Development Center will speak, along with other guest speakers, at the US Small Business Veterans Resource Day Open House.

The event will be held from 8:30 am to noon April 18, 2017, at the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown.

The open house will showcase the programs and services that are available to help to develop and grow veteran-owned small businesses. The first part of the event will include guest speakers. Then, a bank panel discussion is planned for 10:30 am and lastly an information fair will begin at 11:30 am and stay open until noon.

The event is being offered by the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office. The free open house will feature representatives from federal, state, and local government organizations who will be ready to help veterans with their small businesses.

Veterans can find out about resources; meet with representatives in a friendly, casual environment; get connected; and grow their businesses.

The mission of the Office of Veterans Business Development is to maximize the availability, applicability, and usability of small business programs for veterans, service-disabled veterans, reserve component members, and their dependents or survivors. The organization is the Small Business Administration’s liaison with the veterans business community. It provides policy analysis and reporting and is as an ombudsman for veteran entrepreneurs. There are a number of programs and services available to help aspiring and existing veteran entrepreneurs like training, counseling, and mentorship, and oversight of federal procurement programs for veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

The event is free, but registration is required. Please visit the event website to register. For more information, call 410-244-3330 or email Courtney.mccalla@sba.gov.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.