Vendors Sought for Buy Local Celebration

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, May 28, 2023

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is seeking vendors for the 2023 Buy Local Challenge Celebration, a farmers market-style event showcasing Maryland farms and producers of Maryland grown and produced products, and regional artisans. Applications are due by May 31, 2023.

The Buy Local Celebration will be held from 5 to 8pm Monday, July 31, at Suttler Post Farm in Mechanicsville, MD. The family-friendly celebration invites the public to experience and support the region’s agricultural community and shop the bounty of Maryland’s farms and producers and artworks of local artisans and crafters.

Farm vendors and producers of Maryland raised and made products are invited to participate — meats, dairy, aquaculture and seafood, produce, plants and flowers, honey, value-added (sauces, pickles, soaps, etc), cottage foods (jams, jellies, baked goods, candy, etc.), wool and fiber, and makers of artisanal beverages (wineries, distilleries, breweries, cideries, meaderies), artisans and crafters. Maryland agricultural support agencies and organizations are encouraged to participate.

Vendor space is free. Only 30 vendor booths are available.

Find the application form here.