US Losing the Huawei Battle in Europe

The US is losing its battle against Huawei providing 5G to Europe, reports The New York Times. Washington, with no alternative to offer, needs to contain Beijing’s power in the larger war of telecommunications networks or risk losing its economic and military edge. 5G will ultimately control communications, critical infrastructure, and what is most worrying to the US, the “internet of things” devices that are already controlling factories, autonomous vehicles, and the day-to-day operations of military bases.

Homeland Security waives open competition, justification, and bonding to get contracts moving on building 177 miles of the border wall in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, reports Military.com. Altogether, 10 acquisition laws have been waived.

West Point cadets are researching bio-printed bandages and organs for field care, reports Army Times, aiming to create stem-cell laden bandages for burns in the field, bio-printed menisci and livers, and one day even build bio-engineered blood vessels to make organs viable.

Boeing is inspecting all 737 MAXs after finding debris in the fuel tanks of multiple aircraft, reports Aviation Week. Factory-floor precautions are being added. The debris was found during routine maintenance linked with keeping its stored aircraft as close to flight-ready as possible.

StateSec Michael Pompeo warns Iran must be held accountable for Baghdad attacks, reports Bloomberg, referring to several rockets landing inside the US Embassy in Bagdad on Feb. 16.

After President Donald Trump’s impeachment, lawmakers stress unity on Ukraine military aid, reports Defense News. Key US lawmakers are gung-ho to send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to deter Russia.

The Air Force has what it needs to rebuild bases struck by natural disasters in the past two years, and didn’t need to ask for more in FY21, reports Air Force Magazine. Congress allocated $5.3 billion for disaster relief in fiscal 2019 and 2020.

US military did not properly store or account for nearly $715 million in weapons for Syrian partners fighting ISIS, reports Military Times.

The shift to digital census raises fear of an Iowa-like breakdown, reports Federal Times. The US Census Bureau plans to try out a lot of new technology — including encouraging most people to answer questions via the internet. There are concerns about whether the new systems are ready for prime time.

Acting NavSec Thomas Modly aims to carve $40B in savings out of the Navy’s budget, at $8B a year, reports USNI News. The savings found in a stem-to-stern review will be reinvested in growing the fleet, accelerating digital modernization, and “advancing our intellectual capacity and ethical excellence,” reads Modly’s memo announcing the review.

The godfather of Navy and Marine Corps Aviation gets a salute in Navy Times, in appreciation of the debt every US naval aviator owes to VADM Frederick M. Trapnell, memorialized by the San Diego Air & Space Museum.

Nine defendants in an international fraud ring that posed as a single Navy officer — the nonexistent Daniel Drunz — are slated to be sentenced for a $7.7 million scheme to rip off computers, Apple iPhones, tablets, and large-screen TVs from a trio of companies between 2015 and 2017. Federal prosecutors seek five years behind bars for Saul Eady, the first of the nine defendants slated for sentencing. There was no Daniel Drunz. He was an electronic ghost attached to a “navy-mil.us” domain name acquired from Yahoo in 2015, according to Eady’s criminal complaint.

How to eat to live to 100. CNN provides a video, from an area in Italy where diet, weather, and exercise are cited as reasons for healthy longevity.

