US Growing Outreach in Indo-Pacific Region

Pacific Air Forces is growing its outreach to countries across the Indo-Pacific region to understand what airfields it could use if needed, reports Air Force Magazine, and is doing so as China also works to spread its own influence.

US military leaders consider holding more exercises in Alaska, reports Military.com, after the Pentagon canceled several training events on the Korean Peninsula.

The Navy and Marine Corps recently used a new Littoral Combat Force concept to command and control units spread over more than 2 million square miles of land and sea, in a demonstration in Alaska, of what a future operation near and on the shore might look like, reports USNI News.

The Marine Corps found that pilot error, inadequate oversight of training and operations, and an unprofessional command climate contributed to the Dec. 6, 2018, crash of an F/A-18D Hornet and a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft that killed six Marines and injured one, reports USNI News. The crash occurred off the coast of Japan.

Some US senators are pushing to overhaul transferability rules with the current GI Bill benefits program in response to a pending Defense Department policy to limit troops’ ability to share those education payouts with their spouses and children, reports Military Times.

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $4.6 billion contract to build at least six Orion space shuttles for NASA, reports Fox Business, as NASA aims to meet the Trump administration’s goal of returning astronauts to the moon.

Amazon, SpaceX, and other companies are competing to get into orbit and provide internet to the earth’s most remote places, reports The Associated Press. More than a dozen companies have asked federal regulators for permission to operate constellations of satellites that provide internet service.

Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO, plans to reveal Sept. 28 the latest design details of Starship and Super Heavy — the 100-passenger spaceship and the rocket, respectively, that the company is developing to send people to the moon, reports Space.com.

Four recent suicides of sailors assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush have prompted an investigation by federal law enforcement agents, reports Navy Times. No enlisted or commissioned leaders have been relieved or reassigned in the wake of the suicides, said Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, spokeswoman for Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.

A Veterans Affairs report issued last week reveals that at least 60,000 veterans died by suicide between 2008 and 2017, reports Military.com.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says it will more strategically target recruitment and retention incentives to address its 49,000 vacancies across the department, reports Federal News Radio.

Unveiled at the 2019 Modern Day Marine expo was what could be the future grenade for the Marine Corps. The grenade produces little fragmentation and relies on over-pressurization to produce casualties or knock out enemy forces hiding in enclosed rooms, reports Marine Corps Times.

Military.com reports that with members of Congress concerned about a potential rise of racism and other extremist ideologies in the ranks, military leaders must stay plugged into what’s happening on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other online spaces. The Marine Corps has opened several investigations in recent months into troops’ alleged racist social media posts.

NATO’s Joint Support and Enabling Command in Germany is now operational and focused on ensuring that troops and equipment can quickly move across borders in the event of a crisis in Europe, reports UPI News.

Contracts:

Blue Rock Structures Inc., Pollocksville, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6300); Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. Inc., Goldsboro, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6301); Joyce and Associates Construction Inc., Newport, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6302); Military and Federal Construction Co. Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6303); Quadrant Construction Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6304); and TE Davis Construction Co., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6305), are being awarded a $67,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contracts for general construction services within the Marine Corps Installations East area of responsibility. After award of this modification, the total maximum dollar value for all six contracts combined will be $249,000,000. The work to be performed provides for general construction services including, but not limited to, new construction, demolition, repair, total/partial interior/exterior alteration/renovation of buildings, systems and infrastructure, and may include civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, communication systems, installation of new or extensions to existing high voltage electrical distribution systems, extensions to the existing high pressure steam distribution systems, extensions to the potable water distribution systems, extensions to the sanitary sewer systems, additional storm water control systems, painting, removal of asbestos materials and lead paint, and incidental related work. Work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps installations at various locations including, but not limited to, North Carolina (90%); Georgia (3%); South Carolina (3%); Virginia (3%); and other areas of the US (1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2020. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, (Marine Corps); and military construction funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (N61331-19-D-0010); L-3 Unidyne Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N61331-19-D-0011); and Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N61331-19-D-0012), are awarded a combined $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award supply contract for the provision of hardware, materials, and supplies to support the expeditionary warfare, maritime, littoral and mine warfare programs. The companies will compete for individual delivery orders. Work will be conducted in various Navy ship homeports, and is expected to be completed in September 2020. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024. At the time of award, Booz Allen Hamilton is awarded a delivery order for $224,228; L-3 Unidyne is awarded $10,000; and Atlantic Diving Supply Inc. is awarded a delivery order for $159,714 and a delivery order for $316,757. Fiscal 2017 other procurement, (Navy) funding in the amount of $476,471 (67%); 2019 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funding in the amount of $183,529 (26%); and Navy working capital funding in the amount of $50,699 (7%), will be obligated at the time of award, and funding in the amount of $183,529 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Sauer Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $46,672,691 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build renovation of Building X132 for Military Sealift Command consolidation at Naval Station Norfolk. The contract also contains three planned modifications, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $61,869,188. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction for a comprehensive renovation of Building X132. The project purpose is to consolidate the administrative spaces of Military Sealift Command. The administrative spaces include open office, closed offices, classrooms, conference rooms, meeting rooms, break rooms, a secure enclave, two new security entrance vestibules, and two new stairwells. Four new passenger elevators and one new freight elevator will be provided, using three of the existing elevator shafts. The planned modifications, provides for the furniture fixtures and equipment, audio visual, and electronic security system. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2019 Navy working capital fund, contract funds in the amount of $46,672,691 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-C-9263).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $38,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-4316) to continue performance of the repair, maintenance, upgrades, and modernization efforts on the USS Helena (SSN 725) dry-docking selected restricted availability. The contracted requirements include advance and new work efforts necessary to repair, and maintain full unrestricted operation of the submarine, as well as upgrades and modernization efforts required to ensure the submarine is operating at full technical capacity as defined in the availability work package during the Chief of Naval Operations scheduled availability. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be complete in January 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $38,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News, Virginia, was awarded a $20,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-15-C-4301 to continue performance of the repair, maintenance, upgrade and modernization efforts for the USS Columbus (SSN 762) engineered overhaul. The contracted requirements include the continuance of execution and new work efforts arising from the availability work package and additional required work discovered during the inspection of shipboard components. This work is necessary to ensure the submarine is operating at full technical capacity as defined in the availability work package during the Chief of Naval Operations scheduled maintenance availability. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $20,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 23, 2019)

Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N55236-18-D-0001); Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N55236-18-D-0002); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., National City, California (N55236-18-D-0003); Tecnico Corp., Chesapeake, Virginia (N55236-18-D-0004); Southcoast Welding & MFG LLC, Chula Vista, California (N55236-18-D-0005); Bay City Marine Inc., National City, California (N55236-18-D-0006); Pacific Ship Repair & Fab Inc., San Diego, California (N55236-18-D-0007), and Miller Marine Inc., San Diego, California (N55236-18-D-0008), are awarded a combined $7,092,147 firm-fixed-price contract modifications to exercise Option Year Two of their respective previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contracts to provide depot level repairs, interior and exterior preservation, barge modernization upgrades, dockside and dry dock services for Navy barges in the Pacific Southwest (San Diego) California area. Each contractor shall furnish the facilities and human resources capable of completing berthing and messing barge repair and maintenance services for barges assigned to or visiting the port of San Diego, California. Each contractor will compete for each delivery order when a requirement is identified. Work is expected to be completed by October 2020. No funding is being obligated at time of award. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $30,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity bridge contract for facility maintenance, repair, and operations supplies and related incidental services. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is an 11-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Southwest Africa, with an Aug. 26, 2020, performance completion date. Using customers are US forces in US Africa Command. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Europe and Africa, Kaiserslautern, Germany (SPE5B1-19-D-0003).

