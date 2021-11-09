US, Allies Charge Several in Ransomware Attacks

Europol said it has arrested five suspected hackers who are accused of ransomware attacks resulting in 5,000 infections, reports The Associated Press. The suspects are thought to be part of the ransomware gang REvil. The US Department of Justice has charged a Ukrainian citizen linked to the REvil gang for orchestrating a July ransomware attack against a US tech firm. TechCrunch reports DOJ has also seized more than $6 million in ransom tied to another member of the ransomware group.

Satellite imagery reveals a test range in China that contains a full-scale outline of a US aircraft carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, reports USNI News. The range shows that the Chinese military continues to focus on anti-carrier capabilities, with an emphasis on US Navy warships.

The Hill reports that the outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman GEN John Hyten last week said the pace at which China is developing military capabilities is “stunning,” and on track to surpass the US “if we don’t do something to change it.”

US President Joe Biden criticized China’s decision to not attend the recent United Nation’s climate summit, calling the decision a “big mistake,” reports The Hill. Disputes over commitments to tackle climate change are the latest flashpoint in tensions between the two countries.

North Korea conducted artillery firing exercises over the weekend, reports Military Times, its latest weapons test as the North Korean government continues to pressure the US and South Korea to abandon what it calls their hostile policy.

The US Navy’s newest replenishment oiler was christened and launched in San Diego Bay on Saturday, reports Navy Times. The USNS Harvey Milk is named for slain gay rights leader Milk, who served four years in the Navy before he was forced out.

Maryland and Virginia US senators have introduced legislation to authorize DoD to carry out stormwater management projects at military installations to improve resilience at the facilities while protecting waterways and stormwater impacted ecosystems, reports Augusta Free Press, such as those that feed into the Chesapeake Bay. The senators are pushing for the Enhancing Military Base Resilience and Conserving Ecosystems through Stormwater Management, or EMBRACE, Act to be part of the National Defense Authorization Act this year.

The Millennium Cohort Study of the health effects of serving in Vietnam and the Gulf War released some preliminary findings last week. Among the concerns is that many of the male troops and veterans report tinnitus, or ringing of the ears, as their No. 1 health complaint, reports Military Times. The biggest issues for women are depression and migraines. More than 250,000 service members participated in the study. The MCS is commemorating its 20th anniversary this year.

The US is ordering non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Ethiopia, reports Military.com, and is urging other US citizens to leave as the country’s war escalates.

Two Republican lawmakers are urging Biden to send weapons and troops to Ukraine, reports Defense News. Reps. Mike Turner and Mike Rogers believe such a move in the Black Sea region would warn off a renewed threat from Russia.

The US Navy is almost fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in its active-duty force, reports Navy Times. Navy officials are still not sure how many of its civilian workers are vaccinated. A new January 4, 2022, deadline has been set for the workers to get the shot.

Plumbing problems on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor caused some issues for the Crew-2 mission returning from the International Space Station, reports NPR. A broken toilet meant crew members had to wear diapers on their 20-hour trip back to Earth.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, chair of the National Space Council, visited NASA Goddard Space Flight Center last week to highlight the critical role US space capabilities play in combatting climate change, reports Breaking Defense.

The National Space Council will hold its first meeting of the Biden administration December 1, reports CNN. Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R), a member of the panel, said she was glad a meeting has been scheduled and that she’s “concerned that the US is lagging on leadership in space overall.” It has been a year since the council has met.

The United Nations First Committee has approved the Open-Ended Working Group to develop rules for military activities in space, and possibly even lay the groundwork for a new treaty, reports Breaking Defense. The new group was pushed by the United Kingdom and co-sponsored by a number of Western countries including the US.

Lockheed Martin and Notre Dame university have a history of collaborating on aerospace research and that is going to continue, reports The Observer. A master research agreement has been signed between the two institutions, which is expected to advance aerospace research at the Indiana school.

The October 2021 jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that veterans unemployment remained below 4.0% as the national unemployment rate continued to go down, reports Military Times.

November 9 and 10, the latter of which also marks the 246th birthday of the US Marine Corps, will be the first time in 78 years that Tomb Guards will allow visitors to enter the chains surrounding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, reports Navy Times. Members of the public will be allowed to lay flowers at the tomb.

Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to rename the Maryland National Guard’s freedom readiness center’s name to the Major General Linda Singh Readiness Center, reports WTOP News. Singh was the first woman and first African-American to lead the Maryland Guard.

Nearly 70 US military homes aboard the housing complex near Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy were flooded and lost power after a historic Mediterranean hurricane hit the island of Sicily late last month, reports Navy Times.

Contracts:

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Maryland, was awarded a $225,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee term and completion task orders contemplated for engineering, development, and research capabilities. This contract provides for establishing and maintaining an essential capability for engineering or developmental work calling for the practical application of investigative findings and theories of a scientific or technical nature. Work will be performed primarily in Laurel, Maryland, with an expected ordering completion date of November 2026. No funds are being obligated at the time of award; the minimum guaranteed amount will be obligated with the first task order. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001122D0001).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $9,383,698 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously-awarded contract (N00024-18-C-6209) to exercise an option for continuing the development of the Acoustic Device Countermeasure MK 5. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development and testing (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,959,208 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

