UFOs in DoD Ranges & Airspace Prompt New Guidelines

Thursday, April 25, 2019

The Navy is drafting new guidelines for reporting UFOs, reports Politico, in response to a series of sightings of unknown, highly advanced aircraft intruding on Navy strike groups and other sensitive military formations and facilities. “For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the [US Air Force] takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report,” according to the announcement of the new guidelines.

It’s the US Air Force’s inconsistent demand for F-35s, not Turkey, frustrating Lockheed execs, says Defense News. Turkey’s purchase of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 is in jeopardy due to its order of a Russian air defense system.

Investigators report some US military training ranges are antiquated and unable to prep units for conventional war, reports Navy Times.

The Trump administration appeals the ruling finding that the male-only draft is unconstitutional, reports USA Today.

China celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, reports Business Insider, showing off the Nanchang, the first of the new generation of Type 055 destroyers. The new destroyers are the most heavily armed of China’s surface combatants, with 112 universal vertical-launch-system cells capable of firing anti-air, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and land-attack missiles.

The Associated Press reports armed Mexican soldiers confronted two US soldiers on a slice of US territory south of the border wall but north of the actual border. The Mexican soldiers believed the Americans had crossed into Mexico.

Terrorists in Sri Lanka swore allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, reports Long War Journal. The Islamic State has released three statements and a video claiming responsibility for the bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

US and South Korea begin combined air force drills, but aim to remain low-key amid nuclear talks with the North Korea. Stars and Stripes also reports, the US-led United Nations command approves South Korea’s “DMZ peace trail” plan for three hiking trails near the border with North Korea.

US soldiers are about to gain night vision that lets them shoot around corners, reports Business Insider. The Enhanced Night Vision Goggles – Binocular offer improved depth perception, situational awareness, and thermal imaging.

The B-1Bs resume flying after a near month-long grounding reports Air Force Times. The entire fleet was grounded to address concerns about its ejection seats.

Navy Times explores what motivated fellow SEALS to “dime out” Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher for war crimes.

Army picks five teams to design new attack recon helicopter, reports Defense News. Two teams will move forward, at the end of the design phase, to build flyable prototypes of the future helicopter in a head-to-head competition.

Contracts:

Leidos Innovations Corp., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $94,017,199 modification (P00009) to contract W912DY-18-F-0153 for information management and information technology services. Work will be performed in Vicksburg, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2020. Fiscal 2019 revolving funds in the amount of $92,817,201 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

