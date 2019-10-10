Turkey’s Military Continues Offensive Into Syria

Photo by Qasioun News Agency via Wikimedia Commons

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

Turkey’s military launched a military offensive in northeast Syria Wednesday to push US-backed Kurdish forces away from its border, reports CNN. President Donald Trump, who announced Sunday that US troops would pull back from the area, called the Turkish offensive “a bad idea.”

Earlier in the day President Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director said Turkish and Syrian rebel forces would start Syria offensive ‘shortly’, reports Reuters. Ahead of the offensive, senators on both sides of the aisle demanded Trump brief all senators on his withdrawal decision, reports The Hill. Trump, earlier in the week, defended pulling US troops out of Syria, saying, “We’re not a police force,” reports Military Times.

Major al-Qaida leader was killed in joint US-Afghan raid, reports Military Times. The US has ramped up air campaigns in Afghanistan to the highest level in nine years.

Federal investigators consider restricting or banning rides for the public aboard World War II-era aircraft following the fiery crash of a restored B-17 Flying Fortress bomber in Connecticut last week that killed seven and injured eight, reports Miltary.com.

The Marine Corps reopened an old aviation mishap investigation following deadly 2018 midair tanker collision, reports Marine Corps Times. During the investigation of the deadly 2018 midair collision of a KC-130 and Hornet, the corps discovered a strikingly similar mishap in 2016, which was improperly investigated. Proper investigation could have provided insights that might have prevented the tragic 2018 crash.

Check out a second trailer to “1917” by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, offered here by Military Times. The World War I blockbuster is about two young soldiers — played by George McKay (“Captain Fantastic”) and Dean-Charles Chapman (“Game of Thrones”) — who embark in a race against time through the apocalyptic hellscapes of the Western Front to deliver a message that could save 1,600 lives.

Arrowhead Contracting Inc., Lenexa, Kansas (W9128F-20-D-0001), Bristol Construction Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (W9128F-20-D-0009), Ashford Leebcor Enterprises II LLC, Williamsburg, Virginia (W9128F-20-D-0010), Gideon Contracting LLC, San Antonio, Texas (W9128F-20-D-0011), RM Builders JV, Alamogordo, New Mexico (W9128F-20-D-0012), Trusted Construction and Facility Support, Chevy Chase, Maryland (W9128F-20-D-0013), and HHI Corp., Ogden, Utah (W9128F-20-D-0014), will compete for each order of the $225,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for demolition, hazardous and toxic waste remediation, disposal services, facilities sustainment, restoration and modernization design-build and design-bid-build projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 35 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 8, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity.

