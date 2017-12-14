Trump Signs FY18 Defense Authorization Bill

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, December 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

President Donald Trump signs the FY18 defense authorization bill, reports Military Times. The nearly $700 billion authorization establishes the 2018 military pay raise at 2.4 percent and sets the stage for increased Pentagon spending in coming months.

The global trade in arms and military services increased again in 2016, up 1.9 percent from 2015 and 38 percent compared to 2002, DW reports on the latest figures from the international arms industry by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

US-made F-15E, F/A-18E/F, and the F-35 are Germany’s “secondary” choices, say that nation’s defense leaders. Defense News reports Deputy Defence Minister Ralf Brauksiepe calls the Eurofighter the nation’s “primary” option for replacing the country’s fleet of Tornado jets in 2025.

Maryland lawmakers will track sexual harassment claims — but not reveal offenders, reports The Washington Post. This week, legislative leaders ordered officials to start collecting data on sexual misconduct complaints against state lawmakers and their staff members.

The Hill: Five takeaways from the Alabama Senate upset.

Contracts:

ENSCO Inc., Aerospace Sciences and Engineering Division, Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,565,300 modification (P00011) to a previously awarded contract (FA8806-17-C-0001) for the continued support in engineering, architectural, and integration efforts. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $187,701,442. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California; and Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, with an expected completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $900,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

CSRA LLC, Washington, District of Columbia, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $49,300,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to develop, support and upgrade modernized training devices for the Navigations Seamanship Shiphandling Trainers program. Work will be performed in Newport, Rhode Island (47.5 percent); San Diego, California (20.3 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (20.3 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (1.7 percent); Everett, Washington (1.7 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1.7 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (1.7 percent); Sasebo, Japan (1.7 percent); Rota, Spain (1.7 percent); and Bahrain (1.7 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,390,509 are being obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a full and open competitive request for proposals; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61340-18-D-0002).

MTFA Architecture Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a maximum amount $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for engineering and design services for general purpose facilities at various administrative facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Washington AOR, including but not limited to, Maryland (45 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (30 percent); Virginia (20 percent); and may also be performed in the remainder of the US (5 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of December 2022. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. No task orders are being issued at this time. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-18-D-0004).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is being awarded a $23,160,822 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-6327) for Joint Counter-Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (CREW) Increment One Block One (I1B1) systems full-rate production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office. CREW systems provide combat troops protection against radio-controlled improvised explosive devices. CREW systems are designed to provide protection for foot soldiers, vehicles and permanent structures. The Joint CREW I1B1 is the first-generation system that develops a common open architecture across all three capabilities and provides protection for worldwide military operations. This integrated design maximizes commonality across all capabilities, reduces life cycle costs and provides increased protection against worldwide threats. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (97 percent); and Sierra Vista, Arizona (3 percent), and is expected to be complete by August 2022. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $9,942,971; fiscal 2017 other procurement (Air Force) funding in the amount of $9,288,525; and fiscal 2016 other procurement (Air Force) funding in the amount of $3,929,326 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $9,235,772 modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-08-C-2110) for the material and advance planning of the post-shakedown availability/selected restricted availability (PSA/SRA) of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). This modification will provide for the continuation of PSA/SRA advanced planning work to prepare for and make ready for the PSA/SRA execution work on USS Gerald R. Ford. In addition, this effort includes material requirements needed for execution of the CVN-78 PSA/SRA. The advance planning work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to complete by April 2018. Fiscal 2016 and 2010 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amounts $3,780,000 and $500,000 respectively, totaling $4,280,000 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $10,654,076 firm-fixed-price contract to provide all personnel, supplies, material, tools, equipment, and services necessary to provide operations and training services to all types of Army Reserve medical units and to military services’ active, National Guard, and reserve units. Bids were solicited via the Internet with six received. Work will be performed in Dublin, California; Augusta, Georgia; and Sparta, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $10,654,076 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-18-C-0001). Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

KBR Wyle Technology Solutions LLC, Columbia, Maryland, is being awarded a $69,301,409 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of installation, systems integration, test and evaluation, in-service engineering, logistics, repair and validation, training, lab maintenance, quality assurance, and technical management services for the Multi-Mission Datalink System. These services are in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Combat Integrated and Identification Systems Division for Systems Engineering and Technical Services Department (AIR-4.11.2). Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (50 percent); and various ship/shore locations (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0001).