Trump Cancels Federal Workers’ Pay Raise

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 · Leave a Comment

President Donald Trump wants to freeze federal pay in 2019, reports Federal Times, in order to keep government spending more sustainable. “I have determined that for 2019, both across the board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero. These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well qualified federal workforce,” the president wrote. Read his letter here.

To add more incremental costs to the F-35B aircraft, the Marine Corps is having to invest in portable lightning rods to help protect the aircraft while it is parked on the tarmac, reports Marine Corps Times. “The F-35B as a composite type aircraft does not provide inherent passive lightning protection,” reads a corps memo.

A new report from the Project on Government Oversight, an independent nonpartisan watchdog group, says the Pentagon is downplaying major F-35 design flaws, reports Military.com.

Defense One reports Lockheed Martin is pitching the US Air Force a new variant of the F-22 Raptor, equipped with the F-35’s more modern mission avionics and some structural changes.

The death of Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain will leave the Senate without a unique voice, one that conducted oversight of the Pentagon, reports Defense News. Who will watch the Pentagon?

Boeing was awarded a Navy contract to build MQ-25 tanker drones, reports Defense News. The $805 million contract covers the design, development, fabrication, test and delivery of four Stingray aircraft, a program the service expects will cost about $13 billion overall for 72 aircraft.

The heads of 6th and 2nd fleets meet late last week in Naples, Italy, to talk about how they will monitor an increasingly assertive Russian navy, reports Stars and Stripes. The meeting coincided with an announcement by the Russian defense ministry that it will begin exercises in the eastern Mediterranean involving at least 25 warships and 30 aircraft.

At a recent industry day at Fort Benning, Georgia, an aerial drone mobile retrieval system that would help units get their drones back after missions without having to pause was demonstrated, Army Times reports. The “Talon,” made by Target Arm, uses a Venus Flytrap-like capture system on the back of a moving vehicle through which either a fixed-wing or rotary-wing drone can fly and be caught.

Australia will build a maintenance facility not only for the Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35 Lighting II, but also for aircraft from around the Asia-Pacific region and the world,” IHS Jane’s 360 reports.

The Hill reports that the US confirmed on Sunday that coalition forces killed the self-proclaimed leader of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Cmdr. Travis Zettel, commander of the submarine Bremerton, was relieved of his duties last week, reports Navy Times. Navy officials said his superiors lost confidence in his ability to lead his crew.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $250,438,817 modification to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0033). This modification definitizes pricing for F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 11 production non-recurring special tooling and special test equipment. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (27.68 percent); El Segundo, California (17.21 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom,(14.04 percent); Orlando, Florida (8.86 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (8.55 percent); San Diego, California (4.42 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (3.31 percent); Marietta, Georgia (2.73 percent); Turin, Italy (1.40 percent); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.38 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (0.70 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (0.64 percent); Palmdale, California (0.63 percent); Papendrecht, Netherlands (0.61 percent); Melbourne, Florida (0.56 percent); East Aurora, New York (0.54 percent); Irvine, California (0.53 percent); Arlington, Texas (0.53 percent); Valencia, California (0.53 percent); British Columbia, Canada, (0.52 percent); Camden, New Jersey (0.39); Garden Grove, California (0.37); Cheltenham, United Kingdom, (0.27); Hauppauge, New York (0.25 percent); Kjeller, Norway (0.23 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (0.22 percent); Clearfield, Utah (0.22 percent); St. Charles, Missouri (0.19 percent); Tempe, Arizona (0.17 percent); Williston, Vermont (0.16 percent); Avon, Massachusetts (0.16 percent); Wichita, Kansas (0.16 percent); Inglewood, California (0.13 percent); Sarasota, Florida (0.13 percent); Kongsberg, Norway (0.12 percent); Plano, Texas (0.12 percent); Helena, Montana (0.11 percent); Eskisehir, Turkey (0.11 percent); City of Industry, California (0.10 percent); Montmorency, Australia (0.10 percent); and other locations inside and outside the continental US (0.92 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); international partner;and foreign military sales funding in the amount of $250,438,817 will be obligated at time of award, $168,038,355 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchase for the Air Force ($86,299,673; 34.46 percent); Marine Corps ($44,887,147; 17.92 percent); Navy ($36,851,534; 14.71 percent); Foreign Military Sales customers ($41,216,398; 16.46 percent); and international partners ($41,184,065; 16.45 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is being awarded $32,883,242 for modification P00008 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N61340-17-C-0014) to provide for non-recurring engineering and technical data associated with the E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training Systems engineering change proposal. This modification also provides for the production and delivery of one Simulated Maintenance Trainer Device as well as the upgrade of power plant trainers and personal computer simulators for aircraft concurrency and increased training capability. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,883,242 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

NAVMAR Applied Sciences Corp., Warminster, Pennsylvania, is awarded $13,389,665 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N6833518F0414 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N68335-18-G-0033). This delivery order provides for the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III effort that continues intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance sensor development, testing, and evaluation under SBIR topic numbers N92-170 and AF-083-0006 in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Fleet Innovative Team. Work will be performed in China Lake, California (40 percent); Honolulu, Hawaii (20 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); Fort Bragg, North Carolina (10 percent); Thailand (10 percent); and the Philippines (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

PAE Government Systems Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $138,516,865 modification (P00008) to foreign military sales (Afghanistan) contract W56HZV-17-C-0117 for ground vehicle support. Work will be performed in HKIA, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2018 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $138,516,865 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

IKUN, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded an $81,955,451, firm-fixed-price, level-of-effort contract with cost-reimbursable line items for travel. This contract provides in-garrison active command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and rescue squadrons with functional support for typical additional duties assigned to squadron personnel in locations in 13 Air Combat Command and four US locations located in Europe. The contract is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2023. This is a result of a competitive acquisition using General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business Pool 1 contracting vehicle and 17 offers were received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,456,725 will fund the current requirement. Headquarters Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-18-F-5020).

Aspen Construction Co., Hackensack, Minnesota, has been awarded an $11,972,985 firm-fixed-price contract for clear zone runway drainage repairs. This contract improves the drainage systems to eliminate continued ponding near the runway overruns. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 26, 2019. This award is the result of a competitive sealed bid acquisition and two bids were received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,875,985 are being obligated at the time of award. The 633rd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA480018C0012).

MITRE Corp., Bedford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $406,761,286 cost reimbursement contract for services. This contract provides for support to the Air Force from MITRE as the administrator of the National Security Engineering Center Federally-Funded Research and Development Center. Work will be performed in Bedford, Massachusetts; McLean, Virginia; and various locations throughout the continental US and outside the continental US. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2019. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $506,250 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $25,807,786 modification (P00010) to contract FA8621-17-C-0005 to provide a continuation of the current support Distributed Training Operations Center (DTOC) contract with a base year and one option year. The primary mission of the DTOC is to provide expertise and staffing for the execution of distributed mission operations events and tests, and to provide technical and analytical expertise in support of networked operations. Work will be performed at the Air National Guard Base in Des Moines, Iowa. The base year of the contract is Sept. 1, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019, with one option year (Sept. 1, 2019 – Aug. 31, 2020). Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,262,068 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Sawdey Solution Services Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio, and Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, has been awarded an $11, 603,908 contract for advisory and assistance services. This contract provides for advisory services to Air Combat Command Operations Division in support of Air Combat Command aviation scheduling activities and reserve component man-day processing. The Operations Division is responsible for formulation and execution of the command-wide aviation schedule. Work will be performed at Langley AFB, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,603,908 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency, Langley AFB, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-18-R-5012).

Caleum Research Corp., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded an $11,948,914 modification (0001 C8) to contract W314PQ-13-D-0003 for information management support services. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2019. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Catapult Health Technology Group, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $9,681,170 modification (P00023) to contract W911QX-15-F-0014 for information technology support services for the US Army research laboratory. Work will be performed in Adelphi, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and operations maintenance, Army funds in the combined amount of $3,776,151 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $81,030,000 not-to-exceed modification to previously issued firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-18-F-0584 issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for the procurement of air vehicle initial spares for the F-35 Lightning III aircraft, including afloat spares packages, Marine Corps quick engine change kits, and associated consumables to support the air vehicle delivery schedules for Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas 24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (6.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); N. Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.9 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps), funds in the amount of $81,030,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($44,052,000; 54 percent); and the Marine Corps ($36,978,000; 46 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $24,735,518 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-15-C-5151 to exercise options for ship integration and test of the Aegis Weapon System (AWS) for AWS baselines through Advanced Capability Build 16. Work under this modification will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (40 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (40 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (5 percent); Bath, Maine (5 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (5 percent); and San Diego, California (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,065,979; and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $108,751 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $286,174 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: An Aug. 29, 2018, contract announcement that Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $17,559,070 task order (M95494-18-F-0009) should have stated that the four one-year option periods, if exercised, could bring the cumulative value to $87,262,555, vice $82,262,555 as previously reported. The Marine Corps Installations Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

