TPP Virtual Events on Tap for February

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, January 25, 2021 · Leave a Comment

VADM Michael Moran, principal military deputy assistant secretary of the navy (research, development, and acquisition), will participate in a webinar February 17. (US Navy photo)

The Patuxent Partnership is gearing up for a busy February. Four virtual events are being planned.

“Things Go Awry: Integrating Anthropology in Military Organizations” is planned for noon to 2 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

In this talk, Dr. Kerry Fosher will discuss the most recent cycle of engagement from the vantage point of her own work, predominantly with the US Marine Corps, but also across all the services. She will address some of the efforts to create broader impact, the obstacles she encountered in the military and in anthropology, and successes and failures.

Dr. Fosher is a socio-cultural anthropologist who focuses on US national security organizations. She is the director of research for Marine Corps University. Her current research examines how the Marine Corps understands and uses social science research results and expertise.

Find the link to the event here.

Co-sponsors of the event are St. Mary’s College of Maryland, SMCM Center for the Study of Democracy, Historic St. Mary’s City, and the SMCM Anthropology Department.

“My Journey to NASA and Becoming a Soft Power Advocate” will be presented by retired MAJ GEN Charles F. Bolden will be held from 1 to 2 pm Wednesday, February 10.

Mr. Bolden is a former NASA administrator and US Navy test pilot, who at one time was stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Co-sponsor of the event is the Center for the Study of Democracy founded in 2002 as a joint initiative of St. Mary’s College and its partner institution, Historic St. Mary’s City. It explores contemporary and historical issues associated with the ideas of democracy, liberty, and justice in national and international contexts.

Register for the event here.

A webinar featuring VADM Michael Moran will be held 11 am to noon Wednesday, February 17.

VADM Moran is the principal military deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition).

Registration is open here.

“Future of Marine Corps and Navy VTOL” will be presented from 4 to 6 pm Monday, February 22.

The TPP/ANA panel discussion will feature keynote speaker William “Bill” Taylor, DASN (Air-Ground). Mr. Taylor will be joined by panelists who will include MAJ GEN Gregory Masiello, PEO (A) Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault & Special Mission Programs.

Registration is open here.

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

