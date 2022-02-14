TPP to Present RADM Harris Briefing

The Patuxent Partnership and the Pax River Council of the Navy League will present a briefing with retired RADM Sinclair Harris on “Leadership and Mentoring, Toxic Leadership, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.”

8:30 – 9:30 am | Thursday, February 24

University System of Maryland at Southern MD Building 2, Center Hall

44219 Airport Road, California, MD

Attendees do not have to be TPP members. Registration is complimentary for all attendees. Register here.

RADM Harris is LMI’s vice president for client relations. His Navy service culminated as the vice director for operations to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

During his distinguished 34-year career, RADM Harris led joint, combined, multinational, and interagency organizations across all aspects of defense, including full-spectrum operations, program management, strategic planning, and execution. He also commanded the US Fourth Fleet, leading US naval forces assigned to the US Southern Command.

Numerous journals have published his articles on surface warfare, combat logistics, irregular warfare, and leadership.

RADM Sinclair serves as president of the National Naval Officers Association, national vice president of the Navy League of the United States, and on the boards of directors for the Naval Historical Foundation and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. He is also a member of the Blue Star Families Racial Equity and Inclusion Committee.

Note: USMSM is requiring all guests wear KN-95 or N95 masks. Some will be available upon entrance to the building, but please bring your own if you have one.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

