The Patuxent Partnership is happy to share that it is transitioning its program on the Adaptive Acquisition Framework to a webinar from 9 to 10:30 am Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dave Cadman, acting director of the Office of Acquisition Enablers, will be the featured speaker. Register to participate here.

The program was originally scheduled for April 21 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland.

TPP continues to share helpful information and resources. Find information at the TPP Resources page here.

Navy Forum for SBIR/STTR Transition offers opportunities to connect and learn more about the Phase II technologies ready for transition. The global theater of tech advancement hasn’t stopped, and the Navy FST is committed to continuing to facilitate connections between small businesses and warfighters — safely.

Navy FST has adapted to provide consistent government and prime acquisition professionals access to transitioning technology during the COVID-19 pandemic via online tech talks. The forum at Sea Air Space 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. However, planned tech talks are now posted online on the Virtual FST Marketplace at https://navyfst.com/events/fst-at-sas2020. After viewing the Tech Talks, Navy FST encourages you to contact the small business directly to learn more.

The 30 SBIR/STTR projects are grouped into the following focus areas:

Aviation & Avionics Enhancements

Communications & Cyber

EO/IR & EW Systems Support

Logistics & Maintenance

UUV/USV & Undersea Warfare

Warfighter Tools & Support

The Vertical Flight Society is offering a series of free webinars on the Challenges of eVTOL Infrastructure topics. These webinars will provide insights from industry and government organizations on the development of eVTOL infrastructure for urban air mobility/advanced air mobility.

These free webinars are made available to the entire community, but participation is limited to the first 250 who sign up below. Details and registration links provided below:

Webinar #1: Fire, Building, and Electrical Code for Vertiports

9 am-10:30 am Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Speakers:

Vertiport Fire Code – Dave Phelan, Davidson Code Concepts

Vertiport Building Code – Teresa Peterson, Gannett Fleming

Vertiport Electrical Code – Scott Cary, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Register via this link: https://bit.ly/3aNz6Vn

Webinar #2: Weather Systems

11:30 am-1 pm Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Speakers:

Evolving Products at the Aviation Weather Center, Stephanie Avey, NOAA

Weather Challenges for Advanced Aerial Mobility in Urban Environments, Matthias Steiner, National Center for Atmospheric Research

What Will it Take for Aviation Weather Systems to Enable safe eVTOL Operations? Don Berchoff, CEO, TruWeather Solutions

Register via this link: https://bit.ly/2V6dn4j

