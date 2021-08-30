TPP to Host Cyber Threats Briefing

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, August 30, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership will offer a cyber threats briefing on September 14.

The speakers will be Franco Cappa, a cybersecurity adviser with the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; David Johnston, a protective security adviser with CISA/DHS; and Philip Todd, a special agent with the Baltimore FBI Field Office.

Tuesday, September 14

8:30 – 10 am

University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland Center Hall

Register for the event here.

Mr. Cappa is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) with over 30 years of experience in the information and communications technology industry, the majority of which dedicated to security — both in a cyber and physical environment. He is highly skilled in recognizing potential security threats and assessing compliance with numerous security standards and regulations.

He has performed duties as team lead, supervisor and senior manager in both technical and non-technical delivery environments for multiple industries and sectors (e.g., chief information security officer for an intergovernmental organization and director of security services in higher education among others).

Mr. Johnston is assigned to the state of Maryland under the US Department of Homeland Security. He serves as a security and resiliency liaison between federal, state, local, and industry partners; ensuring the protection of America’s critical infrastructure across the region. As a leader with Homeland Security since the organization’s inception in 2002, Mr. Johnston has been involved in aviation, maritime, law enforcement, and security and contingency operations worldwide.

Mr. Todd has worked counterintelligence investigations for the FBI for 17 years. He spent nine years in the FBI Washington Field Office targeting Russian intelligence services operating in the US and six years at FBI HQ targeting Russian technical threats and threats to critical infrastructure. Since 2019, Mr. Todd has been assigned to the Baltimore FBI, covering counterintelligence threats for the states of Maryland and Delaware, spending most of his time in Southern Maryland.

The Baltimore FBI covers all counterintelligence investigations from threat countries including Russia and China, with emphasis on identifying and defeating foreign intelligence collection, theft of classified and proprietary information, espionage, and cyber intrusions, to name a few.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.