TPP Panel to Discuss UAS Safety
Join The Patuxent Partnership for a panel discussion on unmanned aircraft systems safety on Tuesday, July 27.
The virtual program, from 11 am to 12:30 pm, will be facilitated by moderator, retired US Navy RADM Tim Heely, a senior vice president of strategy at Vanilla Unmanned and former board member for Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, or AUVSI.
The panelists will be:
- Robert Bader, UAS and Targets Chief Airworthiness Engineer, NAVAIR Airworthiness & CYBERSAFE Office (ACO)
- CAPT Stewart Harro, Managing Director Air Safety, FedEx Express
- Jay Kinser, Manager, Strategic Programs Branch UAS Integration Office at Federal Aviation Administration
Registration here is complimentary for all attendees. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation with log-in details on the WebEx platform. If you have not used WebEx for a webinar, TPP strongly encourages you to download the software for ease of use in advance of the program.
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.
To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.