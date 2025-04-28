TPP Panel: “Building Bridges by Advancing Global Defense Partnerships”

RDML Anthony Rossi will be the keynote speaker at the May 20, 2025, panel, “Building Bridges by Advancing Global Defense Partnerships,” presented by The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30pm at the Pax River Naval Air Museum’s Flight Technologies Hall in Lexington Park.

RDML Rossi is director of Navy International Programs Office, Office of the Secretary of the Navy.

Panelists:

RDML Gavin “Deedle” Duff, Director, Plans, Policy and Integration (OPNAV N5) (invited)

CDRE Roger Readwin, UK Naval and Assistant Defense Attaché (invited)

CDRE David Frost, Australia Naval and Assistant Defense Attaché (invited)

Scott Wiener, Director of International Program Management, NAVAIR (invited)

Fee: $15 online in advance, $25 at event. Register here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.