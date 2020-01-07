TPP Hosts Cybersecurity Maturity Model Update

Version 0.4 of the draft Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) has been released for industry review and comment, and The Patuxent Partnership is hosting an update that will be presented this month.

Katie Arrington, CISO OUSD A&S, will present an update on the most current information about DoD plans and processes relating to the CMMC and its mandatory third party cybersecurity compliance certification process. The update will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 am Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland building at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD 20619.

Ms. Arrington is the leader of the DoD’s Chief Information Security Office established by Kevin Fahey, assistant secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. The CMMC program office is conducting “listening sessions” around the country, providing up-to-date information and seeking feedback from defense industry stakeholders.

The January 22 agenda:

8 am — Check in and coffee available

8:30 am — Program begins

The program is free for all attendees. Registration is requested to plan for seating and coffee. Click here to register.

Once it is fully implemented, the CMMC program will require 100% of all DoD contractors to obtain third party certifications of cybersecurity compliance in order to maintain eligibility to bid on new DoD contracts. Contracts that do not involve handling sensitive information will still require at least a CMMC Level 1 certification, to verify that basic cyber hygiene is being practiced by the contractor. For contracts that do involve handling of CUI / CDI, higher levels of CMMC compliance will be required and specified in sections L and M of new solicitations starting as soon as September 2020.

Acquisition workforce attendees can earn up to two continuous learning points.

Don’t miss this chance to learn more about the DoD’s official plans and positions regarding this highly important and impactful program that can help ensure clarity and efficiency in CMMC implementation.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.