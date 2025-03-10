TPP: Deadline for NAWCAD Workshop Extended to March 14

Calling all rising high school juniors and seniors. NAWCAD’s federal government business pros will offer Southern Maryland students a free summer workshop to help prep them for the American workforce. The application process has been extended to Friday, March 14, 2025, for Functional Areas of Business Summer Workshop, reminds The Patuxent Partnership.

Students can explore a variety of business disciplines supporting the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, NAWCAD, from June-23-27, 2025, at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

Application directions: https://tinyurl.com/56985pfs

Apply now! Scan the QR code!

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.