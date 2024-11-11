Topic Launch: Learn About Naval Aviation’s Needs

Join the 25.1/A NAVAIR Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer Topic Launch to be held 9am to 4pm December 11, in conjunction with the Southern Maryland Tech Bridge.

The Topic Launch is an opportunity for businesses of all classifications to interact with NAVAIR SBIR/STTR Programs Office representatives and technical points of contact. Engage one-on-one with topic authors, ask questions about 25.1/A-released topics, and learn more about the SBIR/STTR process.

The main event venue is the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

There are three additional satellite locations across the country. Be sure to select the correct location while registering. All times are notated in the Eastern time zone; please plan accordingly for the time zone you are located in.

The in-person satellite locations are:

Ventura Tech Bridge @ Fathomwerx, 145 W Clara St., Port Hueneme, CA

Central Florida Tech Bridge @ Tech Grove, 12809 Science Drive, Orlando, FL

Liberty Tech Bridge @ Rowan University, 107 Gilbreth Parkway STE 213C, Mullica Hill, NJ

Or Virtual on TEAMS

Click this link to register for this exciting opportunity.

