Things Are STEAM-ing @ Piney Point Museum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 4, 2024

Children ages 8 to 12 are invited to enjoy four days of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) programming at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum from July 8 – 11, 2024, or July 22 – 25, 2024.

Focused on outdoor science and exploration, museum staff and education coordinator/local biologist Sara Saunders will guide kids in exploring the historic waterside park and learn about the vibrant ecology of the Potomac River. Kids will investigate different topics at Piney Point while having lots of outdoor fun.

Each day will feature a different nature theme, filled with fun crafts and activities. Throughout the program, participants will discover Piney Point’s grounds as part of the Potomac River ecosystem. During their adventures, kids will focus on fun and activities about native trees, herbs and birds, exploring local insects and their habitats, try their luck at fishing and crabbing, have fun beachcombing and with recycled art, learning about the unique boats that sailed our waters, study some prehistoric creatures that lived in the area, as well as get wet with some fun water science experiments.

The program will focus on the S in STEAM (science) and strive to show children how great it is to learn about our local environment.

“Because Piney Point has so many interesting things for kids to explore, we thought it would be great to continue to offer this fun, yet educational, multiday STEAM program for children to take part in while off school for the summer,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “With such a broad range of topics, they’re sure to find lots of fun things to do while enjoying the outdoors at the lighthouse.”

Parents are encouraged to book their child’s slot soon, as each program is limited to 15 participants to give each child the best hands-on experience possible. Visit OutdoorAdventure2024.eventbrite.com to book; the cost is $50 per child per session for the entire four-day program. Discounted opportunities, through the Museums for All program, are available to SNAP or EBT card holders. Contact the administrative coordinator for more information at [email protected].

Parents/caretakers: bring your children prepared for a fun day of outdoor experiences. A backpack with a snack and hat, head covering, or sunglasses is encouraged, and a personal water bottle is required. Additionally, sunscreen and bug spray application are recommended before joining the group, and a hand towel that the children can mist throughout the day to drape over shoulders to keep cool as temperatures can be hot in July.

Call 301-994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/1836Light for more information.