There’s Still Time to Enjoy Some Holiday Exhibits

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, December 26, 2022

There’s still time to enjoy the holidays at some of St. Mary’s County’s museums. The St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum have exhibits through New Year’s Day.

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will present a Retro Holiday Exhibit inside the museum and keeper’s quarters daily through Sunday, January 1, 2023, from 10am to 5pm. It is a family-friendly exhibit inside the museum and visitors can take a tour of the museum, lighthouse, and historic park.

Admission is $7 for adults; $3.50 for seniors, students and military; and 5 and younger free.

The lighthouse is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point; 301-994-1471.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit runs daily through Sunday, January 1, 2023, from 10am to 5pm. Run the model trains and see vintage dolls like Barbies and American Girl dolls.

The cost for this exhibit is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children, and children 5 and younger are free.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point; 301-769-2222.

Visit the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown daily 10am to 5pm. Interested visitors are encouraged to come and take a tour of this unique and fascinating historic site. Admission is free. It will also be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Old Jail Museum and Leonardtown Visitor Center is at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown; 240-925-3427.