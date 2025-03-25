The MIL Corp. Renews LSM Partnership

Pictured from left are Curtis Brown, LSM ‘23 (MIL); LSM Board Past President Tom Clark, LSM ‘18 (MIL); Esha Bristol, LEAP ‘22 (MIL); Leslie Taylor, LSM ‘24 (MIL); Kala Bowling, LEAP ‘25 (MIL): LSM Executive Director Sybol Anderson; LSM Program Manager Dominic Fragman; and Harvil Jenkins, LSM ‘21 (MIL).

The MIL Corporation has renewed its partnership with Leadership Southern Maryland. MIL recently presented LSM with a $15,000 sponsorship designating the company as a Platinum sponsor of the nonprofit community leadership development organization.

Based in Lexington Park, MD, The MIL Corp. provides cyber, engineering, financial, and information technology services to the federal government.

Tom Clark, LSM ‘18 is executive vice president at MIL and immediate past president of the LSM Board of Directors.

“MIL is an engineering and technical services company with local roots that has supported our NAWCAD WOLF and NAVAIR customers for over 40 years,” Mr. Clark said. “We take great pride in supporting the community where we all live and work and that provides us great quality of life. We find great value in how Leadership Southern Maryland connects and educates leaders in our region to forge partnerships that preserve and enhance our quality of life.”

MIL’s support of LSM goes beyond their involvement in and financial support of the organization. Each year the company supports employee participation in the LSM Executive Program for senior organizational leaders and the LSM Emerging Leaders Program, LEAP, for early- to mid-career professionals. Today, MIL boasts several LSM alumni who stay connected to LSM through service on committees and the board of directors.

In addition to their partnership with LSM, MIL supports various organizations and efforts including the local Rotary Club, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and area food drives. The program MIL Cares is an employee-driven fundraising initiative where employees come together and decide where to put resources in support of the community.

Fostering connections to the local community is a key focus of LSM’s mission to educate and inspire Southern Maryland leaders to address community needs.

“LSM exists to inform Southern Maryland’s leaders, at all stages of their careers, about industry and community needs in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties and to support them in addressing those needs collaboratively,” LSM Executive Director Sybol Anderson said. “Since 2008, LSM has graduated nearly 600 Southern Maryland professionals from our Executive Program and LEAP. We could not have achieved this without the support of steadfast partners like MIL, a company that demonstrably values people, community, relationships, and collaboration.”

For more information, call 301-862-SOMD or email [email protected].