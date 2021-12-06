Test Your Army/Navy Trivia Knowledge

In preparation for the big Army/Navy Football Game on December 11, the AFCEA Southern Maryland and AFCEA Aberdeen chapters have extended an invitation to join them in a cyber-interest, fun-filled event with cyber info infused with US Naval Academy and US Military Academy trivia.

Noon to 1 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

During the program, trivia questions will be read to the audience and the audience can answer through the chatroom by stating Army or Navy, then the answer. Organizers will keep score and the most correct answers will win.

This event may be the making of an annual competition.

Join from the meeting link here.

Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 2311 964 8394.

Meeting password: JXa3xn2hmg4

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

1-844-740-1264,,23119648394## USA Toll Free

+1-415-655-0003,,23119648394## US Toll

Join by phone

1-844-740-1264 USA Toll Free

+1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Join from a video system or application

Dial 23119648394@sabresystems.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

GO NAVY Beat Army or GO ARMY Beat Navy

