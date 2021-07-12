Students Earn Service Academy Appts.
Twelve Fifth District students have been appointed to the US service academies. The students, nominated by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Naval Academy, and West Point.
All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.
Congressman Hoyer also announced two student recipients of the ROTC scholarship. The scholarship allows members of Congress to nominate up to five candidates who were not offered an appointment to a military service academy.
“I am pleased to recognize these outstanding Fifth District students for their appointments and scholarships, and am honored to nominate them,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-MD). “Each one of them will bring exceptional talent, perspective, and dedication to the service academies. I join in thanking them for their service to their nation and wish them the best of luck in their future military careers.”
The following Fifth District students received appointments:
US Air Force Academy
- Shawna Ganley, Calvert County
- Leondre Ingram, Prince George’s County
US Merchant Marine Academy
- Danielle Sullivan, Charles County
US Military Academy (West Point)
- Andrew Kraske, Prince George’s County
- Jeremiah Malbon, Prince George’s County
- Kouassi Pone, Calvert County
US Naval Academy
- Joshua Doughty, Charles County
- Kara Hunt, Anne Arundel County
- Thomas Joseph, Anne Arundel County
- Ryan Lowe, St. Mary’s County
- Joseph Lusby, Calvert County
- Joseph Oster, Calvert County
Army ROTC Congressional Scholarship
- Shawn Bell, Prince George’s County
- Alexander Raymond, Charles County
