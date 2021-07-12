Students Earn Service Academy Appts.

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, July 12, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Twelve Fifth District students have been appointed to the US service academies. The students, nominated by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Naval Academy, and West Point.

All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.

Congressman Hoyer also announced two student recipients of the ROTC scholarship. The scholarship allows members of Congress to nominate up to five candidates who were not offered an appointment to a military service academy.

“I am pleased to recognize these outstanding Fifth District students for their appointments and scholarships, and am honored to nominate them,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-MD). “Each one of them will bring exceptional talent, perspective, and dedication to the service academies. I join in thanking them for their service to their nation and wish them the best of luck in their future military careers.”

The following Fifth District students received appointments:

US Air Force Academy

Shawna Ganley, Calvert County

Leondre Ingram, Prince George’s County

US Merchant Marine Academy

Danielle Sullivan, Charles County

US Military Academy (West Point)

Andrew Kraske, Prince George’s County

Jeremiah Malbon, Prince George’s County

Kouassi Pone, Calvert County

US Naval Academy

Joshua Doughty, Charles County

Kara Hunt, Anne Arundel County

Thomas Joseph, Anne Arundel County

Ryan Lowe, St. Mary’s County

Joseph Lusby, Calvert County

Joseph Oster, Calvert County

Army ROTC Congressional Scholarship

Shawn Bell, Prince George’s County

Alexander Raymond, Charles County

